Valorant servers down as players in Asia-Pacific and Mumbai experience login issues

Valorant players connected to the Mumbai server or any adjacent server in the Asia-Pacific region are likely to experience a login issue on their Riot client as of February 5, 2022, 14:40 IST (GMT+5:30).

Riot Games has notified the game's community about the ongoing issue pertaining to unsuccessful player logins. While the developers are working on a solution, the players have no choice but to wait.

Riot recently released patch 4.02, which introduced minor changes to the game. It is unknown if the recent patch update had anything to do with the ongoing issue.

Login issues emerge in Valorant's Asia-Pacific server

It is unknown as to why the Asia-Pacific region is experiencing this delay. However, we can confirm that all servers on the server are undergoing the same issue, which Riot has promised to fix as soon as possible, and has tagged the issue as "critical."

When the login issue initially emerged, players who were engaging in unrated or competitive matchmaking were forced to exit their matches without having an avenue to log back in.

Immediately after the login issues emerged, hundreds of Asian gaming enthusiasts took to Twitter to inform Riot Games about the problem, hoping for a quick fix.

Valorant communities in the Asia-Pacific region have access to nine different servers that players can connect to, depending on their region. The different servers are:

Hong Kong 1

Hong Kong 2

Tokyo 1

Tokyo 2

Singapore 1

Singapore 2

Sydney 1

Sydney 2

Mumbai

Riot Games is yet to provide Asian countries like China with their own individual servers. Currently, players from the Chinese region have to play on Hong Kong servers with VPN.

While Vietnamese players have VNG servers to their rescue, the Korean playerbase is considered a separate region in Valorant esports and has two unique servers itself.

