Valorant servers will be down today from 06.00 PDT in preparation for Fade and patch 4.08

Valorant’s Episode 4 Act 3 kicks off today with patch 4.08, and the update will be bringing with it the new Initiator, Fade, a new Battlepass, along with some incredible skin lines.

The new update will drop later today, and as the patch will be a rather big one, Riot Games will opt to take the servers down temporarily across all regions. According to the Valorant Service Status page, the servers will be offline from 06.00 PDT and down for a couple of hours.

While it does not take the developers more than an hour or two to patch in the new update, many things can go wrong during the process, and players might have to face a more extended downtime than usual.

As mentioned, there is a lot in store for the new Act, and Fade is not the only highlight for 4.08, as fans can look forward to a new skin line, a new Battlepass, and multiple Agent updates.

What to expect from Valorant’s Episode 4 Act 3

Fade will be the new Initiator being introduced to the shooter. Riot seems to have taken inspiration from League of Legends’ Camille regarding her basic appearance and design. The abilities that give her the reputation of being a “Bounty Hunter” are specifically designed to be a counter to Sova in the present competitive meta.

Speaking of Sova, he and Jett will see many nerfs hitting their kits in patch 4.08. While the latter will have her Tailwind clipped, Sova will see nerfs to his Shock Dart damage and the amount of time he can use his Drone.

The RGX 11z Pro cosmetic bundle will also make its debut in the new Act, and it will specifically be arriving with the following list of items:

RGX 11z Pro Firefly (Melee)

RGX 11z Pro Phantom

RGX 11z Pro Classic

RGX 11z Pro Operator

RGX 11z Pro Spectre

RGX 11z Pro Card

RGX 11z Pro Spray

RGX 11z Buddy

A new Battlepass is also on the cards, along with new weekly missions to unlock the various tiers of the rewards.

Apart from the RGX 11z Pro bundle, Valorant will introduce the Coalition Cobra, .SYS, and the Hue Shift cosmetic bundle with the new Battlepass, along with new sprays and player cards.

