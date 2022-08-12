 “That is actually so sick”: Valorant streamers Tarik, ShahZaM, and more react to the Reaver 2.0 collection 

The community is showering the design team behind Valorant with love as one of the most anticipated cosmetic collections is finally available in the game. Reaver 2.0, a sequel to the original iconic telekinesis-based collection, was released on August 10, introducing a bunch of skins, sprays, and a player card.

The original Reaver collection included four weapon skins, namely Sheriff, Guardian, Vandal, and Operator, as well as a knife skin. The latest Reaver bundle, on the other hand, includes weapons skins for Ghost, Spectre, Phantom, and Odin.

While the new weapon skins managed to impress some, the Karambit stole the show with its Champions 2021-inspired animation. Moreover, the Reaver 2.0 Karambit is now regarded as the best Karambit skin available in Valorant.

As expected, notable streamers took their first chance to grab the bundle and show the skins off to their fans. Moreover, their reaction to the Reaver 2.0 was priceless.

How did the Valorant community react to the new Reaver 2.0?

The Reaver 2.0 bundle is now available for 7,100 Valorant Points. Players can choose to buy the skins, Karambit, and other items individually as well. That said, paying a premium price will get players the Karambit, the Reaver 2.0 spray, player card, and gun buddies for free.

Naturally, popular streamers chose to buy the bundle, availing a discount of 5,535 VP. However, Stewie2K had a strong opinion regarding some of the skins in the bundle. He expressed disgust for all the skins, except the Ghost and Karambit.

On the other hand, Sentinel's ShahZaM seems to like all the Reaver 2.0 skins. That said, he felt that Reaver 2.0's Odin sounded extremely loud and Phantom's kill sound was heavy. Moreover, the popular pro-Valorant player expressed absolute joy about the Reaver 2.0 Karambit, saying:

"That is actually so sick!"

Tarik was one notable streamer who bought the Reaver 2.0 bundle live on stream and also made a bunch of upgrades. He later explained that he was upgrading everything for his friends. Lastly, TSM Subroza also bought the full bundle during his Twitch stream and equipped all skins except Odin.

The official announcement for the Reaver 2.0 on Twitter attracted thousands of positive reactions from the community.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Make way for something wicked. Reaver’s back with a sinister new bundle–Phantom, Spectre, Odin, Ghost, and a Reaver Karambit Melee. Make way for something wicked. Reaver’s back with a sinister new bundle–Phantom, Spectre, Odin, Ghost, and a Reaver Karambit Melee. https://t.co/F8k54iZhh7

Here's what popular names in the community had to say:

SoaR WestJett @westjett1 @PlayVALORANT Thank you Valorant. I’m putting down my bottle of Vodka right now. I have something to live for @PlayVALORANT Thank you Valorant. I’m putting down my bottle of Vodka right now. I have something to live for 💯 💯

Evidently, the community is happy with the Reaver 2.0 collection, with the Karambit stealing everyone's heart!

