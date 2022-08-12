Valorant TEC Challenger Series 8: Free tickets, venue, participating teams, schedule, and more

The Esports Club, aka TEC, has been active in hosting Valorant tournaments in South Asian regions. Now, the organizers are presenting a huge festival in Bangalore that starts on August 12, 2022.

Over the next three days, gamers residing in Bangalore, India, will have access to loads of activities. Moreover, the TEC Challenger Series Arena festival will feature India's top four teams.

The four teams in the spotlight are Enigma Gaming, Revenant Esports, Orangutan Gaming, and Velocity Gaming. These four sides will be facing each other during the three days of the event featuring a prize pool of 200,000 US dollars.

As the announcement of the event was offered on such short notice, TEC is giving free tickets to gamers residing in Bangalore, India. So, if fans are quick enough, they can grab one for themselves from the official TEC website.

All about Valorant TEC Challenger Series and Arena event

From August 12 to August 14, 2022, TEC Challenger Series will be taking place at the Manpho Convention Centre in Bangalore, India. As for the timing, the event will be starting at 11:00 am.

The TEC Challenger Series Grand Finals at the Arena event will follow this schedule:

August 12, 2022 (Friday): Upper Bracket Semi-Finals ( Orangutan vs Enigma and Velocity vs Revenant ) from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm IST

Upper Bracket Semi-Finals ( and ) from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm IST August 13, 2022 (Friday): Upper Bracket Finals and Lower Bracket Finals from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm IST

Upper Bracket Finals and Lower Bracket Finals from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm IST August 14, 2022 (Friday): Decider Finals and Grand Finals from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm IST

Fans can even sign up for the TEC Community Cup for Valorant, which will happen simultaneously with the Challenger Series. This Valorant tournament will have a prize pool of 1,50,000 INR, most of which the winners will take.

Other than the tournaments, many other events like cosplay competitions and other activities will also be happening at the TEC Arena. On the first day, visitors can expect cosplays, but the second and third days are strictly for Valorant and gaming.

The Arena will also have stalls for games like FIFA, Mortal Kombat, Brawhalla tournaments, and more. So, if any players are in the vicinity, they can enjoy all these events in Bangalore, India.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh