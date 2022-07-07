Valorant TEC Challenger Series: Schedule, format, how to register, and more

The Esports Club is set to return with its latest edition of the Challenger Series for the faithful Valorant audience in India as well as the rest of South Asia. The upcoming tournament will witness the most elite organizations from the region competing for a grand prize pool of INR 15,00,000.

The latest edition of the TEC Challenger Series is expected to feature two different sets of qualifiers, which will ultimately determine the entrants of the tournament's Group Stage event. The first set of qualifiers will begin on July 10, with the tournament's Group Stage scheduled to end by July 28, 2022.

Everything you need to know about The Esports Club Challenger Series in Valorant

The Esports Club Challenger Series will return as a platform for India's top Valorant teams to compete amongst themselves. With the 2022 VCT season coming to an end for Indian teams, the TEC Challenger Series will act as an exciting opportunity for teams from the region to stay in top form until the next VCT event.

Unlike a few previous editions of the tournament, teams from the South-East Asian region will not be participating in the upcoming TEC Challenger Series. Additionally, the entire tournament is expected to be conducted online.

The Esports Club Challenger Series will also be one of the first tournaments worldwide to include Valorant's latest map, Pearl, into the map pool. As a result, Split will be removed from the list of playable maps for the tournament.

Format

The Esports Club are yet to reveal the entire format and structure of the tournament. However, based on what has been revealed so far, the TEC Challengers Series will have 2 sets of online qualifiers, each of which will send two teams to the tournament's Group Stage.

The Group Stage will feature four top-tier Indian organizations battling it out for the winner's cheque of INR 7,50,000. The tournament's runners-up will receive INR 4,00,000, while the second runner-up will receive INR 2,50,000. Additionally, the MVP of the tournament will be awarded a cash prize of INR 1,00,000.

Schedule

The first set of Qualifiers for The Esports Club Challengers Series is scheduled to be held from July 10 to July 15, 2022. Shortly after, the second Qualifier will kick off on July 16, and will continue until July 21, 2022.

Once the final four teams of the tournament have been chosen, the Group Stage event will commence. The four teams will compete in the Group Stage from July 23 to July 28, 2022 to finally decide on the winner of the tournament.

How to register

Valorant teams interested in competing in the qualifying stages of The Esports Club Challenger Series can register for the tournament on TEC's official website. Registration for the tournament began on July 6, 2022 and will continue until July 9, 2022.

Where to watch

Valorant enthusiasts from all over the world can watch The Esports Club Challenger Series live on the organization's official handles on both YouTube and Loco.

The Esports Club is expected to release more information regarding the tournament in the coming days. Readers can tune into Sportskeeda to find out the latest news around the tournament.

