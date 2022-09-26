Valorant TEC Challenger Series: Schedule, format, registration, and more

Valorant is one of the biggest names in the esports scene, and the upcoming The Esports Club (TEC) Challenger Series showcases precisely that. Riot’s famous shooter title enables different organizations to host tournaments by utilizing the custom lobby option. It is an excellent opportunity for new players to showcase their talent and walk into the spotlight.

The LG UltraGear TEC Challenger Series is set to start on September 29 and continue till October 13. The tournament is for teams in South-East Asia (SEA) with a prize pool of $30,000 and is one of the largest Valorant tournaments to take place in the region.

Let's dive deep into the LG UltraGear TEC Challenger Series and its details.

Everything you need to know about The Esports Club Challenger Series in Valorant

The TEC Challenger Series will feature two sets of qualifiers. The series offers a regional stage to teams in the SEA region as a stepping stone to prepare for the upcoming Valorant Champions Tour 2023 event.

The TEC Challenger Series will be the first big tournament hosted since the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul concluded. This is a great opportunity for participating teams to stay in shape for the upcoming challenges.

Format

The TEC Challenger Series will have two qualifier stages that will be taking place simultaneously.

The top 4 teams from the South Asia Qualifiers will be selected to move forward to the Group Stage. The closed SEA Qualifiers will start in parallel to the SA qualifiers. This qualifier will feature 2 invited teams joining the top 2 teams from the closed qualifiers in the Group Stage.

The Group Stage will begin with 8 teams in the tournament and will be held in a single round-robin format where teams will be eliminated after a set amount of losses. The top 4 teams from the Group Stage will move on to the Playoffs. The teams will then compete against each other for the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th positions.

Schedule

The SA Qualifiers will start on September 29 and culminate on October 3. The Closed SEA Qualifiers will start on September 30 and end on October 3. The Group Stage begins after a day of rest on October 5 and will continue until October 10.

The 4 finalist teams will play in the Playoffs starting on October 11, and the tournament will conclude on October 13.

Prize Pool

The total prize pool for the TEC Challenger Series is $30,000. The winning team will receive $13,000, followed by $7,000 to the runners-up, $3000 to the 3rd team, and $3000 to the final team.

The top 8 teams that qualify from the SA and Closed SEA Qualifiers will each get $500 at the end of the tournament.

Registration Status

Teams can start registering for the TEC Challengers Series on their official website, as SA Qualifiers registrations are currently live. Closed SEA Qualifiers will not be available to the general masses directly.

Partners

The TEC Challenger Series has partnered with Zotac Gaming as its GPU Partner, Intel as its Gaming Partner, Crucial as its Memory & Storage Partner, and Asus as its Laptop Partner. The LG Ultragear TEC Challenger Series is powered by Amazon.

Where to Watch

Valorant fans and enthusiasts can watch the tournament on the TEC livestream. The TEC Challenger Series is expected to go live on their official channels on YouTube and Loco like their previous events.

More information about the tournament is expected to be released in the upcoming days. Readers can check out Sportskeeda to stay updated about the aforementioned Valorant tournament.

