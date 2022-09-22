"Sad to have it end this way": Valorant community upset after crashies and Victor leave OpTic Gaming squad

OpTic Gaming has been one of the most dominating Valorant teams from the North American region. However, OpTic will not be seen in the upcoming VCT 2023 tournament series thanks to Riot Games' franchising system.
To add to OpTic's woes, two prominent members, Victor "Victor" Wong and Austin "crashies" Roberts, have left the team and are currently "unrestricted" free agents looking to join other teams. The move comes after OpTic failed to get a spot in the shooter title's partnership league in the Americas.
But it's fascinating to see these two players stick together, with their free agent announcement coming within 30 minutes of Riot Games' reveal of the 30 selected teams for the 2023 partnership program.
Victor and crashies started as teammates on the T1 roster and have been together ever since. Given the way they've announced their free agent status, it's highly likely that both will be seen in the same team, that is, if they're signed by any other team that has qualified for VCT 2023.
The entire franchise system has shaken things up quite considerably. Many popular teams have missed out on a spot in the upcoming tournament, and the community was not happy to see two high-profile individuals leave OpTic Gaming's Valorant roster. Here's what some of them had to say.
Victor and crashies are now free agents in Valorant
Earlier, there were rumors of TSM gunning for the entire OpTic Gaming roster. But given that they haven't been able to secure partner status with Riot Games, it's unlikely they'll be able to acquire the roster.
The community was, however, upset about the fact that Victor and crashies were leaving. Many individuals, including their former teammates, wished them luck in their future endeavors.
Many also wondered why OpTic Gaming had been left out of the partnership program. Fans believe this team is probably the best in the North American region, so not having them in the VCT 2023 tournament hasn't gone well with the community.
Some fans also believe that OpTic being left out of the Valorant 2023 tournament season could be attributed to their rocky relationship with Riot Games.
But on the bright side, the Valorant community looks forward to seeing which organization picks up these two players. Given how the Valorant franchise system is designed, teams can easily transfer players. The two individuals are skilled in the game, and it would be a shame to see their talent go to waste this year.
While the entire OpTic Gaming roster won't be seen together, there's still a chance that these players might compete in the upcoming VCT 2023 tournament. The coming months look very interesting because a lot of team shuffling will happen.
The two Valorant gamers aren't the only ones leaving the OpTic roster; Jaccob "yay" Whittaker is also a free agent, according to what he posted on Twitter a few hours back.
Now that the three players have left the organization, it will be interesting to see which players OpTic acquires to fill the void left by them. With everything said and done, it looks like the entire OpTic roster will not be seen in the upcoming VCT 2023 tournament, which is something the Valorant community is very upset about.