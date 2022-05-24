Valorant update 4.10 (May 24) patch notes - Agent size updates, map changes, and more

Riot Games has released the latest update to Valorant, Patch 4.10. The update brings progress bar consistency to a comprehensive roster of agents, some pixel collision improvement to Haven, and a substantial gameplay system overhaul and Bug Fixes.

Since its release, Riot Games’ competitive 5v5 first-person shooter, Valorant, has become the go-to choice for competitive and casual esports. The title offers balanced gameplay paired with an easy-to-learn, hard-to-master gameplay loop.

The consistent update by the developers refines the live-service title to offer a fair, competitive title, perfect for esports.

With that being said, let’s look at the latest update to Valorant, patch 4.10.

Valorant Patch 4.10 - Agent Updates

Agent Progress/Charge Bars - Moved to a consistent location and made a consistent size on the following Agents:

Reyna

Cypher

Breach

Fade

Jett

Omen

Phoenix

Raze

Skye

Yoru

Updated 3P model to increase detail and fidelity.

Valorant Patch 4.10 - Map Updates

Haven

Removed some pixel collisions in the following areas:

Can no longer walk up the front of A site cover

Can no longer jump onto the top of the C site cover without a boost ability

Valorant Patch 4.10 - Gameplay Systems

Added a new Performance graph to display Shooting Error values for recent shots on the Client. This is the same information visible in the crosshair error settings but should help players better diagnose their performance after an engagement.

Gameplay Consistency Updates

For more information about the below performance graphs and bug fixes, please check out the Gameplay Consistency Update 2 article.

Fixed an issue where ping or framerate spikes could cause an excessive move processing buffer to develop and persist for multiple seconds. While this was happening, you may have been experienced:

Increased Server-side input latency could make inputs take longer to be applied than expected based on your ping.

Additional delay in viewing other players could give you less time to react.

In both cases, the additional latencies were not reflected in the current “Network RTT Avg/Max” graph or in-game scoreboard ping values.

Added a new Performance graph showing “Network RTT Jitter” to help you understand if you're experiencing network issues not reflected in the Network RTT Avg/Max values

Added new Performance graph "Network RTT + Processing Delays," which captures the effective latency you experience due to Network Round Trip Time, Server move processing, and Client move processing delays

Valorant Patch 4.10 - Bugs

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Be the thorn in their side with the new Titanmail bundle. Available in your shop tomorrow. Be the thorn in their side with the new Titanmail bundle. Available in your shop tomorrow. https://t.co/wAjtpB3LvJ

Agents

“Destroyed” Voice lines for deployable abilities will now be heard globally by allies. This includes:

Chamber: Trademark and Rendezvous

Killjoy: Turret and Alarmbot

Cypher: Trapwire and Spycam

Yoru: Gatecrash

Fixed a bug where Neon’s High Gear would automatically stop after using Fast Lane or Relay Bolt

Fixed issue where observers would see Viper’s enemies glow red when they were near but outside Viper’s Pit.

Fixed Chamber’s Rendezvous radius not showing for spectators and observers

Fixed Brimstone’s Incendiary (Q) feeling damage in chunks of 15 instead of 1 like the other zone damage abilities in the game

Overall, DPS should be unchanged.

Cosmetics

Bugfix for some minor flickering occurring on Protocol weapon’s transparent line VFX when inspecting, ADSing, reloading, etc.

Gameplay Systems

Fixed a bug where agent-specific keybinds would sometimes not work properly even though the settings menu showed them as applied

This fix went out in 4.09, but we wanted to make sure users on the live game weren’t experiencing issues in this area before calling it “fixed.”

Fixed a bug where the combat report would rarely not show up for the game's entirety.

Valorant Patch 4.10 - Known Issues

Spike plant and defuse bar are not shown for Observers with Minimal HUD enabled, even when spectating the Agent who is planting or defusing.

Valorant is a free-to-play title on Windows PC, and players can jump right in today from the Riot Games launcher.

