VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Day 9 highlights: Leviatán sent to lower bracket, DRX secures upper bracket, and more

VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Group Stage Day 9 marked the start of the Playoffs. LOUD played their first match against Leviatán and sent the latter to the lower bracket. DRX faced FunPlus Phoenix and won. As a result, FPX will be joining Leviatán.

Both matches from Day 9 offered a thrilling viewing experience. The teams' confidence and determination to move to the upper bracket were worthy of praise. The day also offered multiple highlights, structuring how the rest of the stage would go.

Highlights from VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Day 9

Day 9 of the Group Stage featured two matches played in a best-of-three format:

Leviatán vs. LOUD (Match 1): Icebox (12-14) and Haven (6-13).

Icebox (12-14) and Haven (6-13). DRX vs. FunPlus Phoenix (Match 2): Ascent (19-17) and Breeze (13-5).

LOUD breaks Leviatán's win streak

LOUD played their first match of the Playoffs against Leviatán and emerged victorious with a scoreline of 2-0. With that, the latter's win streak was broken as LOUD took their spot in the upper bracket. Leviatán now faces the threat of elimination in VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Playoffs.

FunPlus Phoenix falls

FPX played their first match of the Playoffs against DRX. Unfortunately, DRX overpowered the squad with a scoreline of 2-0, ensuring a place in the upper bracket. As a result, FPX is going to the lower bracket and will go up against Leviatán in an elimination match in a best-of-three format.

LEV kiNgg stops LOUD in VCT tournament

In round six on Haven, map two, LEV kiNgg singlehandedly stopped the opposition from pushing. Taking out four of LOUD's players, kiNgg managed to secure the round for his team with just one magazine from his Vandal.

LOUD pancada's impressive display

In round five on Haven, map two, LOUD pancada managed to pull off an incredible ninja defuse in a 1v3 situation. Perfectly placing his Omen smokes and steeling himself, he got the defuse and won the round for his team with only 16 HP left.

DRX BuZz runs through opposition

In round six on Ascent, map one, DRX BuZz took out one enemy early on. He quickly switched out his Operator by activating his ultimate ability, Jett`s Bladestorm. BuZz then proceeded to eliminate two more players with his Bladestorm and landed a quick but nasty shot on the last player, wiping out the entirety of FPX.

FPX ardiis pulls out an impossible win

In round 25 on Ascent, map one, FPX ardiis managed to lurk and kill one enemy. Subsequently, in a 1v3 situation, he managed to get the spike down and secured the round against three players with just 46 HP left.

FPX Shao steps up during crucial round

In round five on Breeze, Map two, FPX Shao killed four players from DRX while defending the site from a single place. It was a crucial buy round that FPX needed to win desperately, and Shao won it with a 4K for his team in the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Playoffs.

Schedule for Day 10

OpTic Gaming vs. Team Liquid (Match 1): Saturday, September 10 - 7:00 am PDT/4:00 pm CEST / 7:30 pm IST

Saturday, September 10 - 7:00 am PDT/4:00 pm CEST / 7:30 pm IST XSET vs. Fnatic (Match 2): Saturday, September 10 - 10:00 am PDT/7:00 pm CEST/10:30 pm IST

Fans can watch the livestream of these VCT matches on Valorant's Official Twitch or YouTube channel on the mentioned dates.

