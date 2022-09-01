VCT Champions 2022: Istanbul - Prize pool finally announced

VCT Champions 2022 is now live in Turkey, Istanbul, and the prize pool for the tournament has finally been revealed as fans of the game join in on the live action.

16 best teams will be fighting it out this time around for the title of Champion. Along with big names in the game such as Team Liquid and OpTic Gaming joining the fight, many underdogs such as Leviatan and EDward Gaming, who outdid even the best to reach this stage, will be battling it out for the Champions trophy.

The tournament began on August 31, and will run through until September 18. The very best Valorant’s competitive scene has to offer will be showcased in front of a live audience, as they battle it out to be called the world’s best team.

A look at VCT Champions 2022's prize pool and its distribution

Prize pools are an integral part of any sport and that doesn't change in case of esports. Valorant, although new to the scene, has not been slacking off when it comes to rewarding the winners.

Max Katz @purest The prizepool for #VALORANTChampions is 1m USD. With first taking home 300k, 2nd receiving 150k, and 3rd getting 110k The prizepool for #VALORANTChampions is 1m USD. With first taking home 300k, 2nd receiving 150k, and 3rd getting 110k

The prizepool has remained the same as last time, but we will be seeing minor differences in the distribution of the prize money among the winning teams. In VCT Champions 2022: Istanbul, the prize pool is divided as follows:

1st Place winner: $300,000

2nd Place winner: $150,000

3rd Place winner: $110,000

Just like in the previous year’s Champions event, this time around too, the 16 qualified teams will be receiving 50% of net proceeds from the Champions 2022 Skin Collection, which will be distributed among them equally.

VCT Champions 2021 was the first ever big-time event organized. Fans saw top teams from across the globe deliver their best in a battle to outshine the other teams.

The prize pool for the tournament was $1 million, where the first place winners received $350,000, second place winners received $150,000 and finally the third-fourth place winners received together a total of $90,000.

The teams were also paid 50% of net proceeds from the Champions 2021 Skin Collection. Until December 8, 2021, Champions Collection had raised more than $7.5M for qualified Champions teams.

Acend won VCT Champions 2021 and claimed a total of $350,000 from the prize pool after defeating Gambit Esports.

The monetary winnings are a major part of the glory that VCT Champions stand for. It isn’t everything but it does provide a reason to compete. All the teams compete to be the best of the best.

Although we haven’t seen any major changes with regards to the total prize pool, the individual position payouts have changed. Additionally, players will be receiving the net proceeds from Champions 2022 Skin Collection, which hasn’t been revealed yet.

Viewers can catch their daily dose of Champions 2022 live on Valorant's official Twitch and YouTube handles.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan