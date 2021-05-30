Velocity Gaming (Team Mahi) announces its new roster for Valorant Conqueror Championship

Velocity Gaming have just announced their roster for the upcoming Valorant Conquerors Championship.

Under the supervision of Manoj “SENTINEL” Kashyap, the Valorant roster of Velocity Gaming was formed last year. The organization picked the orgless team, The Vertigo and brought them under the banner of Velocity Gaming. In December last year, the roster officially changed its name to Team Mahi in order to bring the roster under the shade of Mahi Industries.

At that point in time, the roster for Team Mahi was:

Anuj “Amaterasu” Sharma

Tejas “rite2ace” Sawant

Karan “Excali” Mhaswadkar

Sabyasachi “Antidote” Bose

Vibhor “Vibhor” Vaid

Team Mahi officially renamed their Valorant roster back to Velocity Gaming, and they also announced their roster as they get ready for the upcoming Valorant Conqueror Championship.

Velocity Gaming’s roster for the upcoming Valorant Conquerors Championship

The Valorant Conquerors Champion was announced yesterday for the South Asian regional teams. This is an opportunity to earn a chance to leave a mark on the international stage of the Valorant Champions Tour 2021.

On top of that, the team went through a recent controversy as their former member Excali prematurely ended his contract to join the roster of Samurai Esports without letting the team know. This month, they lost yet another member, as Antidote also chose to leave the Valorant roster of Team Mahi.

Team Mahi then chose to rebuild their broken roster by recruiting Agneya “Marzil” Koushik. They also brought their benched player Vibhor back into the roster. With this, they finally have their complete roster ready.

As soon as their roster was ready to be rolled out for esports, they renamed their Valorant roster back to Velocity Gaming.

The current Valorant roster for Velocity Gaming who will compete in the upcoming Valorant Conquerors Championship is:

Anuj “Amaterasu” Sharma

Tejas “rite2ace” Sawant

Vibhor “Vibhor” Vaid

Sagnik “Heliff” Roy

Agneya “Marzil” Koushik