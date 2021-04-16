Vision Strikers Valorant winning streak ends at 102

The Korean Valorant organization, Vision Strikers, saw their 100+ win streak come to a halt against F4Q at the VTC Challengers Korea Stage 2 on April 15th. The squad witnessed their first-ever loss since formation in June 2020.

Vision Strikers completed 100 wins earlier this month, on April 3rd, against Nora-Rengo in the preliminary rounds. After this loss at the VTC Korea Stage 2 group stage, their record is 102 wins, four draws, and one defeat.

The two draws happened in the Challengers, against ZFGaming, and their Masters finals opponents, NUTURN.

The longest win streak in #VALORANT is now over 😲



After more than 100 series wins a row, @VisionStrikers have suffered their first loss ever at the hands of #F4Q. pic.twitter.com/mvw3foDcpr — Valorant News (@ValorantUpdates) April 15, 2021

Vision Strikers started strongly by winning the pistol round in the third map, Haven. Both teams pushed it right to overtime and till the end. F4Q outplayed them in the last round,0 accruing a 4v1 advantage before the long-time Korean kings of Valorant lost the match 15-13.

Chae ‘Bunny’ Joon-hyuk got the MVP of the series award for his exceptional Raze plays and for keeping the Vision Strikers under control in Bind.

Vision Striker’s journey to 100+ wins in Valorant

This Korean Valorant team was formed by a roaster of former CS: GO players known as MVP PK, with the following squad members:

Kim “glow” Min-soo (김민수)

Kim “stax” Gu-taek (김구택)

Goo “Rb” Sang-Min (구상민)

Lee “k1Ng” Seung-won (이승원)

Kim “Zest” Gi-seok (김기석)

Pyeon “termi” Seon-ho (편선호) (Head Coach)

Kwon “Argency” Soon-woo (권순우) (Coach)

Vision Strikers are still the top unchallenged Valorant team in Korea, with the highest number of uninterrupted wins. This also makes it the longest winning streak in esports history.

BREAKING: #F4Q hand @VisionStrikers their first loss after a year-long winstreak!



Now at 102-4-1, it’s time for a fresh start. pic.twitter.com/Ev1nJUnBi3 — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) April 15, 2021

Vision Strikers have won every international tournament in Valorant, including the Riot Games’ Korea Stage 1 Masters and First Strike Korea.

The team was even facing certain defeat against World Game Star (WGS) in the VCT Stage Two Challengers One event on April 8th, but they survived it.

The org has also expressed its pain for the loss through a tweet.

The community and fans are nevertheless hopeful that Vision Strikers will make a strong comeback in upcoming matches.