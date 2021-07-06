Vodafone Giants punished for exploiting a bug in the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1 Qualifier

Riot has issued a statement regarding punishment against Vodafone Giants for exploiting a game bug in the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1 Qualifier.

Team Vodafone Giants was found violating Riot's section 7.2.6 of the VALORANT Global Competition Policy. As per the decision, they will receive a one-map loss applied to their next official Valorant Champions Tour match for violating rules regarding competitive integrity and the use of in-game exploits.

Vodafone Giants violated Riot's rule in Valorant Champions Tour EU Stage 3 Challengers 1 Week 1 Qualifier

Vodafone Giants faced against Team Bref in the Valorant Champions Tour EU Stage 3 Challengers 1 Week 1 Qualifier. On the Breeze map, Vodafone Giant used a Cypher camera bug on its A-site while defending. The camera was invisible to the opponents, but Cypher was able to spot the enemy using the bug.

However, Team Bref lodged a complaint for exploiting this bug multiple times in the game. After that, organizers decided to investigate the matter and finally found Team Vodafone Giants guilty under section 7.2.6 of the Valorant Global Competition Policy. Riot said,

'Team Vodafone Giants has violated section 7.2.6 of the VALORANT Global Competition Policy and will receive a one-map loss applied to their next official VALORANT Champions Tour match.'

According to Riot, Vodafone Giants intentionally used this in-game bug in their favor multiple times in that match. It has harmed competitive integrity as well. Riot's rule of section 7.2.6 suggest,

'Intentionally using any in game bug to seek an advantage is exploiting and is prohibited. Exploiting includes acts such as making use of any game function that, in the Tournament Operator’s sole judgement, is not functioning as intended and violates the design purpose of VALORANT. Team members may confidentially check with the referee at the beginning of a Competition to determine if a specific act would be considered Exploiting. Riot reserves the right to make an ex-post-facto determination of whether an exploit has occurred.'

A competitive ruling regarding @GiantsGaming. — VALORANT Champions Tour EU (@valesports_eu) July 6, 2021

As per the decision, Team Vodafone will receive a one-map loss applied to their next official Valorant Champions Tour match for violating rules, compromising competitive integrity, and using in-game exploits. It is a bold step from Riot to put a statement against any cheating, keeping the competition fair for everyone .

Edited by Ashish Yadav