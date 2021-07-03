Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1: All the teams qualified for the Main Event

Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1 has come to an end as 8 teams qualify for the Main Event starting in July 7th.

A total of 16 teams reached the now concluded qualifiers. From there, only 8 teams have surfaced for the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1 Main Event.

Here is the list of the teams who will be competing in the Main Event next week.

Your #VALORANTChallengers EU Stage 3 Week 1 Main Event teams. pic.twitter.com/PaLRKS3fpM — VALORANT Champions Tour EU (@valesports_eu) July 2, 2021

Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1 Main Event starting on July 7th:

A total of 256 teams have registered for the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1. From there, only 8 teams made their way through to the Main Event. The teams are as follows:

1) Guild Esports:

Guild Esports defeated FunPlus Phoenix by a 2-1 scoreline in a best-of-three tie in the Upper Quarterfinals of the Closed Qualifier. Guild Esports won the first map Icebox with a 13-10 scoreline and FunPlus Phoenix dominated the second map on Bind to win by a 13-8 scoreline.

However, Guild Esports won the final map on Split with 13-11 and qualified for the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1 Main Event.

2) Acend:

Acend was the second team to qualify for the Main Event. They secured a flawless victory against Team BDS.

Acend won both the maps on Icebox and Haven with a 13-5 scoreline.

3) Team Liquid:

Team Liquid is one of the favorites to win the title. They were the defending champions as well and beat Alliance with a 2-1 scoreline.

Alliance took the lead in the tie, winning the first map on Ascent by a 13-6 scoreline.

However, Team Liquid pulled off a comeback, winning the remaining two maps on Breeze and Haven by 13-5 and 13-9 scorelines respectively.

CHALLENGERS HERE WE COME 🔥 — Team Liquid Valorant (@LiquidValorant) July 1, 2021

4) G2 Esports:

G2 Esports put up an emphatic performance against Fnatic in the Upper Quarterfinals of the Closed Qualifier. They earned a flawless victory against Fnatic, beating them at Bind and Haven by a 13-9 and 16-14 margin respectively.

5) Fnatic

After losing against G2 Esports in the Upper Quarterfinals, Fnatic put up a great response against Wave Esports in the Lower Quarterfinals to qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1 Main Event. They beat Wave Esports with a 2-1 scoreline.

Fnatic dominated the first map on Icebox and took the lead, winning the map with a 13-1 scoreline. Wave Esports came back strong and secured the second map on Breeze with a 13-9 victory.

However, Fnatic took the final map on Bind by a 13-8 scoreline and qualified for the main event.

6) Rix.GG Thunder:

Rix.GG Thunder beat Alliance by a 2-1 scoreline in a best-of-three tie to qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1 Main Event. Rix.GG Thunder won their first map on Breeze with a 12-14 scoreline.

Alliance responded back by winning the second map on Bind with a 13-7 scoreline. However, Rix.GG Thunder won the final map on Haven by a 13-4 margin and qualified for the main event.

MOM I MADE IT https://t.co/dgBQd2Dy4a — RixGG (@RixGG_) July 2, 2021

7) Team BDS:

Team BDS enjoyed a flawless victory against Team Finest to make their way through to the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1 Main Event.

They beat Team Finest at Bind and Icebox by a 13-5 and 13-11 margin respectively.

8) FunPlus Phoenix:

FunPlus Phoenix is the last team to qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1 Main Event, with a clean sweep over Team Vitality.

They beat Team Vitality at Bind and Icebox by a 13-10 and 14-12 margin respectively.

Good game, well played!



We won the match versus @TeamVitality, which secured us the slot at the #VCT EU Main event! Good job, boys!#FlyPhoenixFly🔥 pic.twitter.com/pXAcEHDtpH — FPX (@FPX_Esports) July 2, 2021

These 8 teams will face each other in the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1 Main Event starting on July 7th to secure their place in the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Playoffs.

The top 4 teams in the main event will qualify for the playoffs, where they will get a chance to solidify their spot in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul