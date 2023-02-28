"We can focus more on the Pacific League"- JessieVash from Team Secret on the journey in VCT LOCK//IN

VCT LOCK//IN's single elimination system has been harsh, to say the least, as multiple teams had to leave the tournament early after a single loss. While numerous sides have suffered losses in opening fixtures, rosters like Team Secret dominated their first game at VCT LOCK//IN.

However, Secret failed to win its next game against NAVI, which boasts an incredible roster. With the latter progressing into the tournament, the former had to leave early. The team shared a few words after the matchup and thoughts on the results.

JessieVash on loss against NAVI and journey at VCT LOCK//IN 2023

Jessie "JessieVash" Cristy Cuyco is a professional Valorant player from the Philippines currently competing for Team Secret. Before competing in Riot's tactical shooter, Jessie dabbled in multiple competitive esports titles like Overwatch and Dota 2. He is currently one of the oldest players in the Valorant esports scene.

Team Secret had a rough run against NAVI, suffering a 0:2 defeat in the quarterfinals. Sportskeeda Esports asked JessieVash to share his thoughts on their journey in VCT LOCK//IN 2023 and the performance against NAVI. He replied:

"Yeah, I think we got kind of a satisfying result even though we had a bad loss against NAVI. We also played this with a month of practice so we know how far we can go."

JessieVash mentioned that despite the loss against NAVI, the results have been pretty satisfactory. Especially because the roster realizes its limits based on practice, which will likely aid the side in future preparations.

He further stated that Team Secret's main focus will be the Pacific League for now as its VCT LOCK//IN journey has concluded. Jessie mentioned that the roster will do everything possible to improve:

"From now on, we can focus more on the Pacific League. We are not going to stop grinding and do better."

Team Secret has been a phenomenal contender in VCT LOCK//IN. Even in the regional leagues, the roster performed fairly well, taking on Team Heretics and Enigma Gaming at the GXR IN Invitational. That said, the side is still acclimating to slight changes in its roster.

As of this writing, only four teams remain in the LOCK//IN pool. Fans will soon be able to witness intense matchups between LOUD, DRX, NAVI, and Fnatic as they try and secure a spot for their regions at the VCT Masters Tokyo.

