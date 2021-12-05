“We decided to change to Viper as she is insane and overpowered”: Acend’s Starxo at Valorant Champions

Acend initially lost the match against Vivo Keyd on Day 3 of the Valorant Champions but was later handed the victory as the Brazilian team was punished for exploiting Cypher’s camera bug in Breeze.

Vivo Keyd’s Jonathan "JhoW" Glória was caught with Cypher’s in-game camera bug exploitation at Breeze’s A Site for six rounds. The teams initially finished the game at an 8-13 in Breeze and successfully defeated Acend in the Icebox. However, Riot adjusted the scores due to the bug abuse, bringing the series in Acend’sfavorr. The scores were adjusted to 13-9.

Nevertheless, Vivo Keyd was successful in giving Acend tough competition throughout the series in all the maps, despite the bug exploitation in Breeze. Acend is one of the top EMEA teams to qualify for the Champions through VCT points. However, they were sent home after losing to 100 Thieves in the VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin.

Valorant Champions 2021: Acend’s Starxo on his Viper pick instead of Skye in Breeze against Vivo Keyd

Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin is the last opportunity for the team to prove their worth this year. This time, Acend has brought some changes, including the agent composition. Acend’s Patryk “starxo” Kopczynski, known for his Skye outplays, picked up Viper for the first time in Breeze.

In a post-match press conference, Sportskeeda Esports questioned Acend’s Valorant pro, Starxo, about the reason behind picking up Viper instead of his regular Skye pick in Breeze. To which he responded,

“We made the decision a couple of weeks ago, I suppose because our team decided to step off from Skye and they wanted to change to her (Viper) because they felt it's like she is insane and overpowered right now. And yeah, I decided to not play her (Skye) here because I don't feel like playing her on Breeze. So I just picked Viper up as it was going well on practice, but we just didn't have enough time to make some things, I think.”

The EU Valorant roster won the series with a 2-1 scoreline and qualified for the winner’s match. They will now face Team Envy next, but the game has been postponed for the time being, including all matches for Group B, for further investigation by Riot regarding the matter.

