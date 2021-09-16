"You need very good adaptation to counter Vision Strikers": Acend’s Valorant pro Starxo

Acend will have another opportunity to advance out of the group stages after losing to Vision Strikers on the fourth day of the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin.

Acend qualified for the VCT Masters Berlin after taking third place in the EMEA Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs. They started their first Valorant LAN journey by defeating Paper Rex, but fell to Vision Strikers in the winners' match with a scoreline of 2-0, in a best-of-three map series format.

Patryk "Starxo" Kopczyński, the professional Valorant player of Acend, was one of the star players who has mostly picked up a supportive agent during the matches.

In the match against Vision Strikers, he picked up Valorant agents like Skye and Sage and contributed a lot during the vital rounds.

Valorant pro Starxo talks about Acend's performance against Vision Strikers and his playstyle

In an exclusive post-match conversation with Pratiti Dhang of Sportskeeda Esports, Acend’s Starxo, discussed his and the team’s performance in the match against Vision Striker on the fourth day of VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin.

Starxo also talked about the reason behind picking Skye as his main agent, and the playstyle differences between EMEA and the Korean region.

Here’s an excerpt of the conversation.

Q: It was a tough match between Acend and Vision Strikers on Day 4 of the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin. What do you think went wrong and what could have been done better?

Starxo: We didn't play as a team today. We didn’t show up as a strong team like we were before and it just didn’t click together. They were a better team.

Q: So coming to your first Valorant LAN experience, we have seen Acend having a lot of fun during match timeouts, as we saw you today as well. What has been the experience in the VCT Masters Berlin so far when compared to past tournaments?

Starxo: I didn’t have any LAN experience before, but now I am having fun and being myself. I am not scared of anything.

Q: There has been a rise in the popularity of agent Skye, and you yourself play the agent frequently. How does the agent compliment your playstyle and what made you pick her among all the other initiators in Valorant?

Starxo: So, basically I started playing Skye randomly after she came out. No one wanted to play her. And we just said, let’s give it a try and I started playing with Skye. I felt really good. The team also felt really great to play with me on Skye.

It fits my playstyle because I am a very supportive player because I can support my teammates during the matches. And now, she has become even stronger because you can play more aggressive, like play around myself more.

Q: We saw a massive clash between the two regions EMEA and Korea on the fourth day of Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin. I would like to know from you, how the two regions differ from each other when it comes to playstyle and strategies?

Starxo: It is very different. They play very explosively, they're very practical and you need a very good adaptation to counter them. It’s a big difference because almost nobody plays like them.

Q: Now you will be facing the winner between SuperMassive Blaze and Paper Rex in the deciders match. Who do you expect as your potential opponent, and how much are you prepared for it?

Starxo: I think it might be a very close match, but SuperMassive Blaze is a very strong team. They just didn’t like to play the way they used to do in the match against us, and I think they will win. And talking about preparation, I don’t know. We will just play our game. We don’t prepare much before the game.

