Vision Strikers wins Valorant Champions Tour Korea Stage 3 Playoffs Grand-Finals by beating F4Q

Vision Strikers won the Grand-Finals of Valorant Champions Tour Korea Stage 3 Playoffs by defeating F4Q with a scoreline of 3-1.

Vision Strikers dominated the Valorant Champions Tour Korea Stage 3 Playoffs from the very beginning of the series. In the Grand-Finals, they faced F4Q in a best-of-five tie, and Vision Strikers came out victorious against them.

Congratulations to @VisionStrikers! Champions of the #VALORANTChallengers Korea Stage 3! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/5Fxs0g6skq — VALORANT Champions Tour KR (@valesports_kr) August 15, 2021

As of now, Vision Strikers are one of the top teams in the South Korean region, who created the longest win streak in esports history by winning 100 over matches, with 4 draws and 0 losses. Last time, Vision Strikers missed out on the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík. NUTURN Gaming qualified from Korea in the last Masters, but this time, Vision Strikers bagged their spot in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin.

Vision Strikers and F4Q face off in Grand-Finals of Valorant Champions Tour Korea Stage 3 Playoffs

Vision Strikers faced F4Q in the Grand-Finals of the Valorant Champions Tour Korea Stage 3 Playoffs, in a best-of-five series format. The five Valorant maps that were picked for the Grand-Finals were:

Icebox

Split

Bind

Ascent

Haven

Map 1: Icebox

The first map was played on Icebox with Vision Strikers on the defending side. They pulled off 11 rounds in the first half, whereas F4Q could secure only one round. After switching sides, F4Q couldn’t secure any of the rounds, making Vision Strikers win the first map.

Vision Strikers 13 - 1 F4Q

Map 2: Split

Vision Strikers, who were on defense, could only win two rounds. F4Q was able to pull off 10 rounds successfully in the first half. However, Vision Strikers tried to secure more rounds in the second half, but F4Q defeated them by winning three more rounds.

Vision Strikers 9 - 13 F4Q

Map 3: Bind

The battle between Vision Strikers and F4Q got intense in Bind. Vision Strikers, who were on defense, secured eight rounds. After the side swap, F4Q was only able to win one round.

Vision Strikers 13 - 5 F4Q

Map 4: Ascent

Vision Strikers continued to dominate the fourth map. The match started with them on the attacking side and pulling off nine rounds. In the second half, Vision Strikers secured four more rounds and won both the match and the Stage 3 Korea Playoffs.

Both Vision Strikers and F4Q qualified for Valorant Champions Tour Korea Berlin Masters. They will get a chance to fight against the top teams from other regions like North America, EMEA and more in the upcoming Masters.

Edited by Gautham Balaji