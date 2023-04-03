"We should have gone to a different bombsite" - PRX alecks on team's performance in Haven against Team Secret in VCT 2023: Pacific League (Exclusive)

With Week 2 Day 2 of VCT 2023: Pacific League finally coming to an end, the last day saw two interesting matchups, with the first being the series between Team Secret and Paper Rex, followed by Gen.G vs DetonatioN FocusMe. Both matches were quite intense right from the start, with the games having to go to the third map to determine the winner. The first match was won by Team Secret with a scoreline of 2-1, while the second match was won by Gen.G with a scoreline of 2-1 as well.

VCT 2023: Pacific League went live on March 25, 2023, and will continue until May 16, 2023. The league consists of ten Valorant-partnered teams from the Asia Pacific region who are competing not only for a share of the prize pool, but also on their way to higher leagues, where they'll compete against teams from around the world. Teams that secure the top three spots in the league will reserve themselves a slot in the VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions 2023.

PRX alecks talks about his team's performance against Team Secret in VCT 2023: Pacific League

During Week 2, Day 2 of VCT 2023: Pacific League scrum interviews, Sportskeeda Esports asked Paper Rex's coach alecks about the team's performance on the Haven map in their recent matchup. The coach was specifically questioned about the reasons that might have led to Team Secret having an early lead on the map Haven, which was finally won by Paper Rex themselves.

In response, the coach stated:

"I think we approached the game a little bit wrongly. We should have gone to a different bombsite more often. We did follow the game plan and then we ran into the stacks and they were really aggressive to stop the game. I think it was a good approach for them. I mean, it caught us off guard and we lost a couple of rounds. We lost momentum, and we had to work for it."

According to coach alecks, Paper Rex didn't approach the map (Haven) properly and believes that they should have tried to take control of a different site frequently. However, he didn't reveal the weakness in Team Secret's defense and decided not to talk about the site in question.

Paper Rex followed their game plan, but Team Secret were quite aggressive in shutting down their site executions. This took the team by surprise and after they lost a few rounds, they eventually lost their overall momentum. However, Paper Rex quickly regained control of the situation and worked hard to get themselves back into the game, ultimately winning the map.

Paper Rex will face T1 next in the ongoing VCT 2023: Pacific League. The two teams are currently considered to be two of the best squads from the APAC region and their matchup will most likely be a sight to behold. The upcoming matchup is scheduled to go live on April 8, 2023.

