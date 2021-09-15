"We have a high chance of going through": KRÜ Esports' Klaus on Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin Playoffs qualification

KRÜ Esports will face Vivo Keyd today in their qualification match for the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin Playoffs. The LATAM champions are ready to outshine their Brazillian opponents in the matchup tonight.

KRÜ Esports was bunched in Group B with Japan's Zeta Division, North America's Team Envy, and Brazil's Vivo Keyd. They kickstarted their Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin campaign with a dominating victory against the Zeta. However, KRÜ dropped down to the Lower-Bracket after the loss against Team Envy last Monday.

Sportskeeda Esports got an opportunity to talk with KRÜ Esports' Nicolas "Klaus" Ferrari after the match against Team Envy. He is confident that his team has everything to beat Vivo Keyd and discussed what went wrong against Team Envy.

Klaus was confident ahead of the match against Vivo Keyd, saying:

"We have a high chance of winning. We have played Vivo Keyd a lot in our regional matches. We understand each other's gameplay pretty well. However, they're an outstanding team, and they can punish us back if we make any mistake for sure."

Regarding the 2-0 loss to Team Envy, the pro opined:

"We gave away some Thrifty rounds to them. They took the opportunity and punished us back in the later stages of the match."

In the first map, KRÜ was able to hold their North American opposition to some extent. However, Team Envy held their nerves, converted crucial moments in their favor, and found themselves over the finishing line.

Team Envy wholly dominated in the second map and took a 13-2 win, clinching the series.

KRÜ Esports has already qualified for the Valorant Champions 2021

KRÜ qualified for the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin as the top seed from the LATAM region. The Argentine team previously qualified for the Reykjavik Masters but failed to register a single win there.

After the early exit from the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik, KRÜ Esports has come back stronger with a higher ambition in Berlin. However, in their first two games in the group stage, they have won one and lost one.

The match between KRÜ Esports and Vivo Keyd will go live on September 16 from 12:30 am IST. The series will be broadcast on the Valorant Champions tour YouTube and Twitch channels.

