 "We have to keep our heads leveled" - Ethan from Evil Geniuses on moving forward at VCT Americas League

VCT Americas League Week 6 has concluded as it featured some amazing games. That being said, the first game of the week featured Evil Geniuses take on Sentinels. While the latter attempted to put up a strong fight, they were still defeated by EG in a clean 2:0 fashion in the best-of-three series. Moving forward in the tournament, Evil Geniuses still have a few tough games to overcome.

After their game with Sentinels concluded, Kushal Bhattacharyya from Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to ask Ethan "Ethan" Arnold a few questions regarding their game.

Ethan from Evil Geniuses shares his thoughts on moving forward in the VCT Americas League

Q: How was the game today? Did it go up to your expectations?

Ethan: Games were good; definitely expected it to be tougher. But honestly, we came out firing all our cylinders. It was really good.

Q: How much do you think EG has improved since Brazil?

Ethan: A lot. We had one really good game in Brazil, which was really it. We just played two games there. So we didn't get to show much. We started off slow this season, but I think that we are showing that we are a lot better. We are progressing.

Q: How did you guys manage to maintain such good leads against Sentinels today?

Ethan: On Fracture, we had a good start on our defense; we were super comfortable. I think they got a little shook on the second map. Even though they had a little bit of a comeback on Fracture, it was really good calling, and there was really good defense on the map.

Q: What is your opinion on Gekko in VCT Americas League? How strong do you think he is as an Initiator?

Ethan: I think he is really good. I haven't really used him that many times, honestly. I think he is kind of like the Yoru we picked in Brazil. He is really good for a super smart game plan. I think you use him once or twice he is super readable unlike other Agents.

Q: What was the toughest team you have faced in VCT Americas League?

Ethan: I've got to say LOUD, probably, or Cloud9. I'd like to say recent games. At that point, we were not at our peak, honestly.

We were pretty good in our game against LOUD, but they still kind of owned us. I've got to say LOUD.

Q: What do you think EG needs to improve upon the most moving forward in VCT Americas League?

Ethan: I think keeping our heads leveled. I think we are good at getting leads. Got to keep the pressure up. We have to keep our heads up and push through.

Q: Which of the remaining two teams are you the most excited to face in VCT Americas League?

Ethan: Out of MIBR and NRG, probably the latter. They are the toughest team in the season right now, aside from LOUD and C9. Beating them would solidify ourselves.

