"We are learning a lot more and at a faster rate" - TLN b0i on the team's improved composure against ZETA in VCT 2023: Pacific League

On Day 3, Week 5 of VCT 2023: Pacific League, only one match was held and involved Thailand's Talon Esports and Japan's ZETA DIVISION. While the match was extremely close — with the second map going into overtime — it was the former who came out on top with a score of 2-0, marking their first victory in the league.

VCT 2023: Pacific League went live on March 25, 2023, and will continue until May 16, 2023. The tournament features ten Valorant-partnered teams from the Asia Pacific region and was organized by Riot Games. It is currently underway in Seoul, South Korea. Teams from this league that manage to secure the top three spots will make their way to VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions 2023.

TLN b0i talks about the team's poised composure in VCT 2023: Pacific League

After VCT 2023: Pacific League's Day 3 of Week 5 concluded, Sportskeeda esports got the opportunity to talk to Aaron "b0i" Thao. He is an American coach who is currently associated with Talon Esports. In the interview, the individual was questioned about the team's sudden improvement in form. He was asked about the changes that resulted in Talon appearing much more poised and in control of their game against ZETA DIVISION. b0i had the following to say in response:

"I think that the drastic changes that we have had are that we have gone through a more structured approach now. We have a very detailed practice schedule now, and you know, our reviews are pretty sophisticated now. We have kind of stressed to the players that we are working on specific goals and details that way. We are learning a lot more and at a faster rate when we practice."

According to the coach, the team recently underwent significant changes and are way more structured than they used to be. They have sorted out their practice schedule, and the squad is apparently learning a lot faster due to their training sessions. Talon players have been assigned specific goals so that they are able to achieve them and fine-tune their game plans and strategies. Moreover, the team has refined their review system, allowing players to learn from their mistakes better.

Talon Esports's performance against ZETA DIVISION was exceptional. While the team struggled on the second map of Ascent (ZETA's map pick), they appeared to be the dominant squad on Haven with a score of 13-8. Prior to this matchup, Talon were on a losing streak with only one map win to their name. However, the slump has ended, and they were able to secure a flawless victory against ZETA DIVISION in VCT 2023: Pacific League.

Talon Esports will be facing Paper Rex next in the tournament. The upcoming matchup will go live on May 1, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes