"Try not to fall for the fakes" - Dep on his biggest takeaway from ZETA's match against Talon Esports in VCT 2023: Pacific League

On Week 5, Day 3 of the VCT 2023 Pacific League, only one match was contested, featuring ZETA DIVISION and Talon Esports. The latter secured its first win in the league with a 2-0 scoreline against ZETA DIVISION, which suffered a second loss in its five matches. After the match was over, Rishabh Kalita from Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to interview Dep.

Yuma "Dep" Hashimoto is a professional Valorant player from Japan who currently competes for ZETA DIVISION. During the interview, the esports athlete shared several intriguing details about the team's performance against Talon Esports, his favorite player, and more.

Disclaimer: This interview was translated from Japanese.

ZETA Dep talks about match against Talon Esports in VCT 2023: Pacific League, favorite pastime, and more

Q. How do you feel about your performance in today's game? Did you meet your own standards?

Dep: Yes, it was up to my standards. I think the enemies' bullets were getting stuck into me.

Q. What are your thoughts on your team’s performance today? Are there any areas that you think need improvement?

Dep: So they conquered our plans from previous games. When we find that out, I think we could deal with it better.

Q. Were there any aspects of Talon's gameplay or composition that your team may have underestimated or not properly prepared for?

Dep: No, I did not underestimate them. As for how they played, they tried to get one pick on the second-round timings of our attacks. That's very unique for Talon, and I think that is their strength.

Q. What do you think was the most valuable lesson you and your team gained from playing against Talon today, and how do you plan to leverage it in your future games?

Dep: Try not to fall for the fakes.

Q. Who are some of your favorite players or teams to watch in the competitive Valorant scene, and what do you appreciate most about their play?

Dep: My favorite player is definitely aspas because he is friendly. He is the best duelist in the world and is also kind.

Q. In your opinion, which team in VCT 2023: Pacific League do you think is currently overlooked or underrated, and why do you think that is the case?

Dep: I think, according to the words on the streets before, that Global Esports were underestimated. However, they actually are a strong team, so I think everybody should watch out for them.

Q. As a Duelist, maintaining consistent and accurate aim is crucial. Can you describe your typical aim training routine and specific techniques you use to improve your skills?

Dep: So, I don't play the game when I am not feeling well or playing badly. Also, watching the person's video who you think is strong and learning from them helps.

Q. What are some of your favorite hobbies or activities outside of playing Valorant?

Dep: I like to play social games [mobile games] and watch funny streams.

Q. You will be facing Team Secret next. From your perspective, what are the main challenges your team will face in the VCT game against Team Secret, and how do you plan to address them?

Dep: We will definitely try our best, and my best. But for now, I don't have any plans.

ZETA DIVISION will face Team Secret next in VCT 2023: Pacific League. The upcoming matchup is scheduled to go live on April 29, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes