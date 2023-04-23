"We are really momentum based" - Ayrin shares his thoughts on Global Esports' defeat against Paper Rex in VCT 2023: Pacific League

Week 5 Day 1 of VCT 2023: Pacific League concluded on April 22, 2023, after featuring two intense matchups. The first one was between Global Esports and Paper Rex, which ended with the latter coming out on top with a scoreline of 2-1. The second game was between two undefeated South Korean giants, DRX and Gen.G. Here, the former got the win with a score of 2-1.

VCT 2023: Pacific League is an event comprising ten Valorant-franchised teams from the Asia Pacific region. It began on March 25, 2023, and is set to run through May 16 of the same year. This event was organized by Riot Games and is being hosted in South Korea. The top three teams from it will secure a spot in the VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions 2023.

GE Ayrin discusses team's defeat at the hands of Paper Rex in VCT 2023: Pacific League

After VCT 2023: Pacific League Week 5 Day 1's conclusion, Sportskeeda esports had the chance to ask Jordan "AYRIN" a series of questions during the scrum interviews. He is a professional Valorant player from Canada who is currently associated with Global Esports.

During the interview, Ayrin was asked if he had anticipated the match would go into its third map. Here's his response:

"No. The first map, we did really well. The team was in great spirits. We thought we could close it on two. I think we were surprising them, and we were playing really well. I think, map two, we had a slow start. That kind of really affected us."

Additionally, he was questioned about the potential factors that might have led to Global Esports' defeat on Split, a map that the team is typically strong on. Here's his answer:

"As you have seen in the past, we are really momentum based. When we win, we win a lot. When we lose, we lose a couple of important rounds. I think, especially on our defense, it's just that we started a bit slow. We weren't talking as much, and the mood was just not where we wanted it to be."

According to Ayrin, he had not expected the match to go into a third map and had hoped to get the game over with on the second one, Split. Initially, Global Esports had taken the lead against Paper Rex and appeared to be the stronger team. However, their gameplay took a dip on the second map. On Split, the team struggled to get off to a quick start.

Ayrin noted that Global Esports heavily relies on momentum, and when they were on the defensive side, the squad's communication took a hit, causing their pace to become sluggish and giving rise to an unideal atmosphere. Given the team's high dependence on momentum, this translated into a series of round losses and, ultimately, defeat.

Next up for Global Esports in VCT 2023: Pacific League is a match against South Korea's Gen.G, which is scheduled for April 30, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes