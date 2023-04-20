"I can do better" - Lightningfast of Global Esports believes he has more to show in upcoming matches in VCT 2023: Pacific League

During Day 3 of Week 4 of VCT 2023: Pacific League, only one game was played, featuring Global Esports from India and Talon from Thailand. With neither team securing a victory in the league prior to this game, it was an important match for both sides. In the end, Global Esports emerged victorious, winning with a scoreline of 2-0 against Talon.

VCT 2023: Pacific League features ten Valorant franchised teams from the Asia Pacific region. The event kicked off on March 25, 2023, and is set to run until May 16, 2023. The top three sides from the league will earn a spot in the VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions 2023 tournaments. Riot Games is organizing this event and is being hosted in South Korea.

GE Lightningfast talks about debut performance in VCT 2023: Pacific League

During the Week 4, Day 3 scrum interviews which were held on April 17, 2023, Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to ask a series of questions to Lightningfast. Abhirup "Lightningfast" Choudhury is a professional Valorant player from India who is currently competing for the Global Esports team. In the interview, the esports athlete was asked about his debut experience in the Pacific League and what he thought of his performance.

To these questions, Lightningfast had to say the following:

"It felt insane to be on the stage again. After a long time, the feeling I had was incredible and it was like you want to feel it again and again, right? About my performance, I am not really satisfied but I think my teammates played really great off of me. Role wise I did good but overall performance I can do better."

Lightningfast's time on stage during the VCT 2023: Pacific League left a strong impression on him, describing it as "insane." However, he is not entirely satisfied with his performance. While he commended his performance as a Duelist (Raze), he wasn't entirely satisfied with his overall performance on the day. He is, however, confident of having more to offer in upcoming matches.

Lightningfast debuted in the VCT 2023: Pacific League during the match against Talon in Week 4, Day 3. He had encountered Visa issues in the past, which had prevented him and SkRossi from competing in the league for their team. However, after resolving this situation, Lightningfast was able to make his way to South Korea and join his team in the league.

During his debut match, Lightningfast's performance was remarkable. Playing as Raze on the Split map, he delivered outstanding performances to help his team secure a win with a scoreline of 13-6.

Despite this win, Lightningfast was not completely satisfied with his gameplay. While he performed his role well on the map, he felt it wasn't up to his usual standards. Nevertheless, he was happy that his team had secured their first win in the VCT 2023: Pacific League.

Global Esports will face Paper Rex next in Valorant Champions Tour 2023: Pacific League. The upcoming match is scheduled to take place on April 22, 2023, in Seoul, South Korea.

