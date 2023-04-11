"I literally have no idea what's going on" - foxz on Talon not being able to perform at their best in VCT 2023: Pacific League

VCT 2023: Pacific League officially kicked off on March 25, 2023. The event is being organized by Riot Games in South Korea. The league is comprised of ten Valorant franchised teams from the Asia Pacific region. This tournament will last for almost two months and will end on May 16, 2023. Teams that secure the top three positions in the league will make their way to VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions 2023.

After the Week 3, Day 2 matches of VCT 2023: Pacific League concluded, Rishabh Kalita from Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to talk with Talon's foxz. Itthirit "foxz" Ngamsaard is a professional Valorant player for Talon who is often seen in the Initiator role. During the conversation, the esports athlete shared several intriguing details about the team, their upcoming opponents, and more.

TLN foxz talks about the team's weaknesses in VCT 2023: Pacific League, his favorite pastime, and more

Q. What did you think of your individual and team’s performance today?

foxz: Really bad.

Q. GarnetS previously called DRX the scariest team in the league. Keeping that in mind, what were your expectations from this match?

foxz: I think they were up to par with the expectations we had but we didn't play to the best performance we could have got. I think we've played terribly.

[So, you are saying that they didn't pose any unexpected challenges for your team?]

No. They played the same way they did last time, so it is just us who are not performing.

Q. So, both GarnetS and sushiboys have pointed out in the past that Talon doesn't perform on stage as they do in scrims, which is a major factor behind their defeats. What's stopping you from replicating the scrims’ performance during matches?

foxz: We don't know. We are trying to figure that out right now. I literally have no idea what's going on. Ever since we played here, it's just terrible.

[Do you think this has something to do with you guys playing away from your home ground?]

I don't think so, we've been to a lot of LANs and we usually do better than this on LAN, a lot better than this on LAN just like the previous events, but I don't know what's going on right now. We can't really figure out the key.

Q. If you had to identify three areas where you believe the team is lacking, what would those areas be?

foxz: Our utility usage is bad, our teamwork is bad, and our aim is bad [laughs].

Q. Why pick three Duelists on Split? What was the game plan?

foxz: We wanted to have an unexpected move against them where we picked three Duelists because we know if we played default or normal compositions they would still beat us, there's no element of surprise. But it just didn't work out.

Q. The second map was way too close. What did the team do differently on Pearl?

foxz: We played with our hearts. [laughs]

Q. You are an Initiator main and have previously played Gekko in this tournament. Which Agents do you believe are the most effective at countering Gekko and why?

foxz: Any Agent is a counter if they start shooting his abilities because most of his utility is broken by damage. So it's kind of weak.

[So would you say that picking Gekko may not have been the right choice in your last match?]

Yup. [laughs]

Q. When you are not playing Valorant, what are some other activities that you like to indulge in?

foxz: Party and alcohol. Maybe tonight, I need a lot of Soju. I need to get drunk. [entire room laughs]

Q. You will be facing Global Esports next. What do you think of the team?

foxz: Very good team. They are strong. Compared to us, every team is strong right now. [laughs]

Talon will next face India's Global Esports in VCT 2023: Pacific League. The upcoming matchup is scheduled for April 17, 2023.

