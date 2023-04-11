VCT 2023: Pacific League Week 3, Day 2 ended with two banger matches. The first matchup was between India's Global Esports and Japan's ZETA DIVISION, followed by an intense match between Talon Esports and DRX. ZETA won the first match with a score of 2-1. DRX came out as winners in the second match with a scoreline of 2-0.

After both matches concluded, Rishabh Kalita from Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to interview one of Global Esports' latest additions, Michael "WRONSKI" Wronski. During the conversation, WRONSKI went in-depth into their match against ZETA DIVISION. He talked about their current weaknesses in the league, things he likes doing when he isn't playing Valorant, and more.

GE WRONSKI talks about their match against ZETA DIVISION in VCT 2023: Pacific League, the most challenging role in Valorant, and more

Q. What is your opinion on the performance of both yourself and your team today?

WRONSKI: So for myself, individually, I felt like I had a slow start. The first map wasn't so great but I am still doing my job. The second and third map, I was able to actually shoot back. For the team, I am not sure. I felt like we could have done better but at the end of the day, we couldn't.

Q. During the match, did ZETA DIVISION demonstrate any unexpected plays or strategies that you particularly found difficult to counter?

WRONSKI: No, not really. I think it was just we didn't play our game honestly. That's the issue here. If we had played like we played last week, I think we would have won.

Q. Before heading into the match, what was your notion of ZETA? Did it change after the match?

WRONSKI: I still think they are a good team but had a few unlucky games. I still felt pretty confident against them. I felt like we could have beaten them but at the end of the day, we didn't.

Q. Did you expect the match to go to the third map? What was going through your mind after losing to ZETA on Ascent?

WRONSKI: It felt more like a throw, like we gave them a chance and I still felt confident going into Haven, but we just played differently and we couldn't come out on top.

Q. GE looked uncomfortable and made several mistakes on Haven. What might have caused this?

WRONSKI: I think it is just overthinking and overcomplicating it. During the timeouts, Eraser (coach) was telling us "Just be simple, just be simple. Play the way you guys play" and we still didn't.

Q. If you had to pinpoint three areas in which you feel your team is currently weak, what would those areas be?

WRONSKI: I feel like it's very day dependent, but sometimes I feel like our trading isn't the best. Sometimes we forget to communicate because of the language barrier and all that. The third one, I don't have a clue. I think they are just our two main problems.

Q. You are a new addition to Global Esports. How are you fitting in? Are you facing any challenges?

WRONSKI: Nah, not really. I like playing with the team. I enjoy it. I think I am just going through the motions. I was a Duelist player moving to the Initiator role, and I still have to get used to it.

Q. Speaking of Initiators, you are known to play multiple roles within your team, including Sentinel with Sage, Initiator with KAY/O, and Duelist with Jett. In your experience, which role do you find to be the most challenging and why?

WRONSKI: I think Initiator because you have to worry about the timings and what utility to use, what utility to save, all those tasks. You have to think a lot more. As a Duelist, get your teammates to give you whatever. You just run in and try to get a couple of kills.

Q. Besides playing Valorant, what other hobbies or activities do you enjoy?

WRONSKI: I go to the gym, I try to every night. Other than that, just playing video games with my friends online.

[Apart from Valorant, what else do you play?]

Ah yes, games like Counter-Strike, Minecraft, and just a bunch of random games. You know, games that you play with your friends to have fun.

Q. You will be facing Talon Esports next. What do you think of them?

WRONSKI: I don't know, so far obviously their results haven't been the best but I feel like they could do better. I am confident we will win.

India's Global Esports will be facing Talon Esports next in VCT 2023: Pacific League. The match will go live on April 17, 2023, in Seoul, South Korea.

Poll : 0 votes