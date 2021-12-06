"We need to be on top of our game to win against Vision Strikers": Vanity at Valorant Champions 2021

Cloud9 Blue is ready to take on Vision Strikers in the Valorant Champions 2021 group-stage. The winner of the tie will qualify for the quarterfinals and join Fnatic in the knock-out stage from Group D. Whereas the others will have to return home empty handed and their journey will end here for this year.

Cloud9 Blue's Anthony "Vanity" Malaspina knows the importance of the game very well. After their win against Full Sense in the elimination tie last night, Vanity spoke to the media and answered some of the questions of journalists.

Vanity respects Vision Strikers ahead of their clash against them in Valorant Champions 2021:

Cloud9 Blue defeated Thailand's Full Sense in a best-of-three series by a 2-0 scoreline on day 5 of the Valorant Champions 2021 and kept their dream alive in the tournament. They will now face Vision Strikers in order to make their way through to the quarter-finals.

However, Vanity shared a few words with the media after their comprehensive win against Full Sense last night. In the press-conference Sportskeeda Esports asked how confident the team is in facing Vision Strikers and getting out of the group stage. In response to that question, Vanity said,

"I think it's really hard to judge yourself in an international competition against which you haven't played a single game in the past. Every region has something different to show. Vision Strikers are excellent with their own strategies. We just need to be on top of our game to win against them."

Both Cloud9 Blue and Vision Strikers are ready to give their best in the match to qualify for the Valorant Champions 2021 quarter-finals. However, Vision Strikers' previous experience at international LAN events and exciting strategic gameplay can spell trouble for the North American side in Group D's final game tomorrow.

Fnatic has already secured top spot in Group D and guaranteed their slot in the Valorant Champions 2021 playoffs. Fans are excited to see which team between Vision Strikers and Cloud9 Blue joins them in the knockout stage from Group D tomorrow.

