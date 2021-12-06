Vision Strikers vs Cloud9 Blue: Valorant Champions 2021 Group Stage predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Valorant Champions 2021 has reached the final lap of the Group Stage clashes. Eight teams from the participating 16 teams will qualify for the quarterfinals, whereas the other eight teams will end their journey here.

Vision Strikers and Cloud9 Blue will face off against each other in a best-of-three series tomorrow in the qualification tie for the Valorant Champions 2021 quarterfinals. The winner will join Fnatic, who had already secured their slot in the quarterfinals from Group D.

Vision Strikers vs Cloud9 Blue: Which team will qualify to the Valorant Champions 2021 quarter-finals?

Vision Strikers was defeated by Fnatic in the Winner's match of the Valorant Champions 2021. But the Korean side will get another chance against Cloud9 Blue who recently defeated Thailand's Full Sense to keep their tournament dream alive.

Prediction

Judging by the current form of both of these teams, it is quite difficult to select a clear favorite ahead of the tie. Both of these teams are difficult to defeat in their best days. However, Vision Strikers' experience of international LAN event in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin will give them an edge ahead of the high-voltage tie.

Vision Striker's Yu "BuZz" Byung-chul and Goo "Rb" Sang-Min will surely be the players to watch in this tie. Furthermore, the Korean side loves to keep switching their line-up ahead of the match. They could possibly surprise their North American opponents with a new set of agent compositions.

However, Cloud9 Blue also has some stars like Nathan "leaf" Orf and Anthony "vanity" Malaspina in the team who can be the success factor for the North American side in this tie.

Head-to-head

This is going to be the first clash between Vision Strikers and Cloud9 Blue in any official tournament. Fans are eagerly waiting to see who takes the lead in the head-to-head after this match.

Recent results

Cloud9 Blue has a comparatively better record in recent matches than Vision Strikers. The North American side has won four of their last five games whereas the Korean side has won just three.

Vision Strikers vs Cloud9 Blue recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential rosters of Vision Strikers and Cloud9 Blue for Valorant Champions 2021

Vision Strikers

Kim "Stax" Gu-taek

Goo "Rb" Sang-min

Lee "k1Ng" Seung-won

Yu "BuZz" Byung-chul

Kim "Lakia" Jong-min

Cloud9 Blue:

Mitch “mitch” Semago

Nathan “leaf” Orf

Son “xeta” Seon-ho

Erick “Xeppaa” Bach

Anthony “vanity” Malaspina

When & where to watch

Fans can catch the action between Vision Strikers and Cloud9 Blue in Valorant Champions 2021 live on Valorant Champions Tour Twitch and YouTube channels on December 7th, 7:30 PM IST.

