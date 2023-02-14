"We're heavily heading towards a more tactical gameplay": Karmine Corp ScreaM on his VCT LOCK//IN 2023 preparations 

VCT 2023 is set to kick off with its premier event, the VCT LOCK//IN, on February 13, 2023. 32 teams from all over the world will make their way to Sao Paulo, Brazil, to compete in a single-elimination bracket and fight for their share of a $500K prize pool.

Riot Games has decided to invite all 30 franchised VCT rosters and two prominent Chinese teams to Sao Paulo to compete in this inaugural event. Teams will initially be split into two different groups - Alpha and Omega. After a series of group-stage matchups, the two best teams from each group will head into the playoffs.

ScreaM talks about his role as Karmine Corp's IGL and his preparations for VCT LOCK//IN Sao Paulo 2023

Karmine Corps, one of the 10 franchised EMEA teams, has found themselves in the Alpha bracket of the Group Stage, among other top organizations.

In a pre-event press conference for the VCT LOCK//IN Alpha stage teams, Karmine Corp's star player and in-game leader, Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom, made an appearance to answer various questions about the team.

Answering a question put forward by Sportskeeda Esports, ScreaM compared his role as the in-game leader (IGL) in Karmine Corp to Team Liquid, emphasizing the benefits of being part of a French-speaking roster. He said:

"I think the lack of a language barrier makes a big difference in our preparation and our communication in general."

Karmine Corp will be ScreaM's first instance of playing with a team of French-speaking players. ScreaM kicked off his Valorant career in fish123, an orgless roster, as the only non-British player in the team. The same roster was later acquired by Team Liquid, who then transformed it into a multi-national roster.

ScreaM and Nivera, the two French-speaking players in Team Liquid, had to resort to English to communicate with their teammates. However, after joining a predominantly French roster like Karmine Corp, ScreaM will have a much better time communicating with his teammates, making him more efficient as the team's IGL as well. Touching on his time at Team Liquid, he said:

"Liquid was a bit more like chaotic gameplay, more like comfortable picks on Agents. Right now, we're heavily heading towards a more tactical gameplay. It's been a good preparation so far, the last two and a half months. I can't wait to show people what we've built!"

Karmine Corp is a French organization known for fielding rosters in popular esports titles like League of Legends, Rocket League, and more. They made their entry into Valorant in May 2022 by signing a roster to compete in the French Valorant Regional League.

After being awarded a VCT franchise slot by Riot Games, Karmine Corp built a new star-studded roster to represent France in the VCT EMEA League. KCorp's roster currently consists of the brother duo formerly of Team Liquid, ScreaM, and Nivera. They also added xms from Mad Lions to their roster, while retaining shin, Newzera, and the team's coaching staff.

ScreaM and Karmine Corp will play their first matchup of the VCT LOCK//IN against the new FunPlus Phoenix roster from China on February 14, 2023, at 9 am PST / 6 pm CET / 10:30 pm IST.

