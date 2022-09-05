"We're just here to have fun": Paper Rex's Jinggg at VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul

Paper Rex is one of the top dominating Valorant teams coming ahead into the VCT Champions 2022 in Istanbul.

The Southeast Asian team has showcased great consistency in their performances throughout VCT 2022. Paper Rex has represented their region on a global stage and taken down some of the top North American and EMEA squads. They ended up in fourth position at the Stage 1 Masters Reykjavík and second in the Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen.

Furthermore, Paper Rex has some of the top players from the region, including Jing Jie "Jinggg" Wang. He is generally seen playing the role of Duelist for his team, surprising many viewers across the world with his aggressive plays.

Paper Rex's Jinggg on their win against Edward Gaming and their expectations at VCT Champions 2022

In an exclusive conversation with Pratiti Dhang of Sportskeeda Esports, Paper Rex's Jing Jie "Jinggg" Wang talked about the team's performance against EDG and their preparations for the VCT Champions 2022, as well as their goals for the tournament.

Q: First of all, congratulations on the win! Paper Rex got their first win at Valorant Champions 2022. However, you guys lost the second map, Icebox, to Edward Gaming. What went wrong?

PRX Jinggg: I think we're just really tense and we're not hitting a shot. EDG was also playing really well, and they were hitting their shots, so that led to us just losing. So, we lost that map.

Q: This is the first time that Paper Rex faced a team from a new region. What are your thoughts on their playstyle?

PRX Jinggg: I think they definitely have the aim, and the way they play is also really slow and thought-out. If they refine their gameplay slightly, I'm pretty sure that they can be one of the top three teams for sure, like, a hundred percent.

Q: You have been seen on Reyna after a long time in Haven at an official VCT match. What made you pick her again?

PRX Jinggg: It's a composition that we always use, and we've always liked it, so we just decided to bring back an old comp because we wanted to change things up for this. We felt like a double-duelist strategy would be a good match-up against EDG, so we brought it out.

Q: Paper Rex has been consistent with its performance this year. The team ended up in second position at the last VCT Masters in Copenhagen. How confident are you about winning the Champions this time?

PRX Jinggg: I don't really have any expectations, and neither does the team. We don't really like to put pressure on ourselves, so we're just here to play and have fun, and hopefully, we can win, but we don't really have any expectations for ourselves. Even if we don't qualify for the playoffs, it's fine for us. We're just here to have fun.

Q: How has the preparation for the team been so far for the VCT Champions 2022 at Istanbul?

PRX Jinggg: To prepare, we have really little time to practice because there are a lot of content things that we have to film for the VCT Champions. So, we only had one and a half days of proper practice. Nowadays, it's just like the most immediate day, maybe one or two screens in here, so there's really very little time to practice.

Q: You had the highest ACS, 2nd highest ADR, and 3rd highest KPR at Masters 2 Copenhagen. What are your individual goals this time as a player after a flawless performance last time?

PRX Jinggg: For individual goals, I just want to perform well and I don't really have any specific goals. I just want to play my best game, that's it. Just have fun and play the game.

Q: Which team are you excited to face in the VCT Champions?

PRX Jinggg: I think it has to be Leviatán because their playstyle is really different from many teams, so I want to try to play against them.

