"We showed that we improved and can fight against biggest teams": Vivo Keyd's mwzera about Brazilian teams at Valorant Champions 2021

Vivo Keyd has had an interesting run at Valorant Champions 2021 in Berlin. Although they were the first to be eliminated in their group, their stay at the tournament showcased the Brazilian team's potential.

Although Vivo Keyd managed to take only one map in the end in their match against Acend, they gave one of the top EU teams stiff competition. The Championship was a ground for them to test their mettle on the international stage. Despite going down 0-2 against X10 CRIT, Vivo Keyd has managed to prove that they will only get better with each match.

Vivo Keyd's Leonardo "mwzera" Serrati comments on the team's performance at Valorant Champions 2021

Vivo Keyd went into its first match of the tournament as the underdog against the EU team Acend. Vivo Keyd caused a major upset by defeating Acend 2-1 while taking map three on Breeze. Controversy soon ensued as Riot announced a competitive ruling regarding the match.

JhoW, Vivo Keyd's Cypher on map 3, was judged to have exploited a camera bug on the A site of Breeze during Vivo Keyd's defense. Riot had previously punished two other teams during the Valorant Champions Tour earlier in the year for a similar exploit. The ruling effectively gave map 3 to Acend.

This resulted in a huge commotion, especially from the fans of the Brazilian teams. The Brazilian Valorant community was already on edge with the technical pause in the Sentinels vs Furia match. The Vivo Keyd ruling put them into overdrive. Their primary complaint was that the punishment meted out to Keyd Stars was harsher, and Riot should have fixed the issue previously.

Riot finally decided on replaying map three between the two teams, with Acend starting 7-0. Vivo Keyd played with heart and soul while mounting an insane comeback to tie the game at 9-9. However, their thirst for the win fell short, and Acend managed to close it out at 13-10.

In their match against X10 CRIT, they rarely looked like the team that defeated and then almost defeated Acend. They lost 0-2 to bring their eventful stay at the Valorant Champions 2021 to an end.

In the post-match press conference, Sportskeeda asked mwzera from Vivo Keyd, "Even if Vivo Keyd leaves the tournament, all the Brazilian teams have given remarkable performances at Champions so far. Do you believe after NA and EMEA, Brazil can also become a major region in Valorant esports?"

mwzera replied [translation provided by Riot's translator]:

Yes. After this Champions people are going to start looking at us a little bit more since we have shown we can really play the game the way we are really supposed to play. And even though our team and FURIA did not get past the playoffs, we showed that we improved and can fight against the biggest teams. So we plan on continuing to improve every time we come.

mwzera's point rings true with the showing that the Brazilian teams have put on at the Valorant Champions 2021. Furia Esports managed to take one game off both Sentinels and KRU Esports. KRU went on to defeat Sentinels to qualify for the playoffs.

Even though Vivo Keyd and Furia are out now, Vikings will go up against Secret in a decider match later today. The whole region will be patiently waiting to see if Vikings can keep their hope alive. Irrespective of the result, it is quite certain that Brazil is slowly becoming a major region in Valorant esports.

