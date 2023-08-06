"We are not thinking we are the best" Team Liquid's eMIL about their progress ahead of Valorant Champions 2023

Valorant Champions is the final event of the official VCT circuit. This edition of the event will be held in Los Angeles, USA. A total of 16 teams from all over the world will compete to become the 2023 world champions. This will include four teams each from the Pacific and Americas, five from EMEA, and three from China.

2023 has given rise to many storylines for several teams. This event will be the culmination of all these and has the potential to give rise to some of the most memorable moments in VCT history.

Team Liquid coach eMIL talks about their performance at Masters Tokyo and their preparation for Valorant Champions 2023

Before the tournament kicked off, a press conference was held with several players and coaches. Sportskeeda Esports asked Team Liquid's coach, eMIL, about the team's time at VCT Masters Tokyo and their preparation ahead of Valorant Champions 2023. Here's what eMIL had to say:

"I think in Tokyo, us as a team were feeling a bit overconfident. We won the VCT season and came into it thinking we are the best and we are the shit, so we don't have to do too much. Which was an oversight from us. We didn't scrim as much as we should have. We didn't take it as serious I guess, I could say."

He further added:

"Coming into Champs now is a different attitude. We are not taking anything for granted. We are not thinking that we are the best. We are just gonna work hard. So that's the main difference."

According to eMIL, Team Liquid's monumental win in the VCT EMEA League against Fnatic led to the team taking things lightly in Masters Tokyo. The overconfidence affected their practice quite a bit, resulting in an underwhelming performance in Tokyo.

I just want to thank all the staff at @valesports_emea that worked super hard to make the VCT EMEA a reality. Every time we show up they are professional and treat us with the utmost respect. I can't tag all of you, admins, camera crew, make-up artists, commentators, analysts,…

Team Liquid has had a few ups and downs in VCT 2023. However, Valorant Champions will be a true test to see if this EMEA superteam has what it takes to go all the way and become World Champs.