"We don't want to drop a single set and continue this domination" - Coach termi on DRX's exceptional performances in VCT 2023: Pacific League

Week 5, Day 1 of VCT 2023: Pacific League ended on April 22, 2023. It featured two highly competitive matchups, in the first of which Global Esports faced Paper Rex, and the latter won with a score of 2-1. The second game saw two undefeated South Korean teams, DRX and Gen.G, fighting it out. In this one, the former came out victorious with a score of 2-1, maintaining their undefeated streak in the tournament.

VCT 2023: Pacific League is a tournament that includes ten Valorant-franchised teams from the Asia Pacific region. This event started on March 25, 2023, and is scheduled to run until May 16, 2023. It is being organized by Riot Games and hosted in South Korea. The top three teams from this league will earn a place in the VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions 2023.

DRX termi talks about the team's undefeated record in the VCT 2023: Pacific League

Following the completion of the Week 5, Day 1 matches, Sportskeeda esports got the opportunity to ask termi a few questions. The player is the head coach of DRX and an accomplished individual in his field.

During the interview, termi was questioned about his squad's unbeaten streak in the league and, more specifically, what attributes make the team truly stand out from the rest. To this question, the coach responded with the following:

"We have been playing since the launch of Valorant in 2020, and since then, we have held the title 'Kings of Asia.' We plan on keeping this title. We don't want to drop this title. We also competed in a lot of international tournaments, so with this experience, we have the upper hand. In terms of the Pacific League, we don't want to drop a single set and continue this domination going on."

According to the coach, DRX has been playing Valorant since the game's inception in 2020. The team has earned the prestigious title of "Kings of Asia" due to their outstanding performances, and they intend to maintain this reputation moving forward.

The coach believes that participating in numerous international tournaments and playing against teams from different regions has helped DRX improve their gameplay and gain an edge over opponents. Finally, he emphasized that the team aims to maintain their dominance in the Pacific League and continue their winning streak by not losing a single match.

DRX has remained unbeaten in their last five matches in the VCT 2023: Pacific League. The side has already faced ZETA DIVISION, Global Esports, Talon Esports, Paper Rex, and most recently, Gen.G. DRX emerged victorious in all of them, and while a few of the matches were tightly contested, this squad has managed to come out on top against every opponent they have faced so far.

DRX's next opponent in the VCT 2023: Pacific League is Rex Regum Qeon. The upcoming matchup is scheduled to take place on April 30, 2023.

