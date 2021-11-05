“We will always aim for the No 1 Valorant team in Europe”: Eren “Brave” Kasirga, SuperMassive Blaze

The Valorant roster of the Turkish team SuperMassive Blaze is often considered one of the best teams in the EMEA circuit. They ranked 6th in the EMEA Valorant Champions Tour Circuit Point table and qualified for the EMEA Last Chance Qualifier.

However, the side ended their journey early after losing to Guild Esports in the Upper Brackets and Futbolist in the Lower Brackets.

The Red Bull Home Ground #2 Valorant Tournament brings together the top teams of Europe, the Middle East, and African regions for a massive prize pool of €60,000. SuperMassive Blaze is in Group A, along with LDN UTD, Gambit Esports, and Ninjas in Pyjamas.

Eren “Brave” Kasirga has been actively playing for SuperMassive Blaze since mid-2021. During the Red Bull Hope Ground press conference, in response to Sportskeeda, Brave opened up about the team going into next year.

Eren “Brave” Kasirga opens up about future of SuperMassive Blaze Valorant roster going into 2022

Q. Even though the team couldn’t make it to the Champions, it has surprised the fans with its insane plays during tournaments. What can the fans expect more from the team in the coming years?

A. I think our team will get better next year. We will always be playing for #1 in Europe. So, yes, next year, we’re going to come back a lot stronger with more experience.

Q. Is there any surprises waiting for fans in the Red Bull Home Ground?

A. No, I don’t think there will be anything surprising or unexpected from us because we didn’t have the opportunity to play together since the (Valorant Champions Tour) Last Chance Qualifier was over. We’ll just play as we did before. But the thing is we don’t have any pressure on us, maybe that will be a surprise.

Seeing how SuperMassive Blaze performs against other top teams of the EMEA region and if they can redeem themselves after their loss in Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Last Chance Qualifier will be interesting.

The Red Bull Home Ground Valorant Tournament is taking place from November 4 to November 7.

Edited by Ravi Iyer