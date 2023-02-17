What is Valorant Data Portal? 5 things we know about the upcoming VCT data platform

As the game's esports unit enters its third year, Riot Games has announced a new platform called the Valorant Data Portal (VDP). In partnership with data solutions provider GRID, the VDP is set to be the official home for all in-game Valorant data, providing access to detailed data from official esports matches and scrims.

What is the Valorant Data Portal?

The VDP is a significant development for the Valorant esports ecosystem, offering teams a chance to improve their performance and make better-informed decisions based on data-driven insights. As the VDP continues to evolve, it is expected to become an essential part of the VCT ecosystem, helping to ensure the integrity of the sport and promote sustainable growth.

1) The VDP is an automated platform that provides detailed data, and it has been designed to offer a new automated platform that provides Valorant professional teams access to detailed data. This data is gathered from official esports matches and scrims, and it is hoped that it will help teams to improve their performance, create better strategies, and make informed decisions.

2) The VDP is based on the League of Legends esports data portal launched in 2021. The League of Legends data portal received positive feedback from professional teams, and it was used in community AWS GameDay: Lolesports Edition events during the 2022 LoL World Championship.

3) Ensuring the integrity of the sport is a priority. As Valorant esports enters its third year, ensuring the integrity of the sport is one of its biggest priorities. The GRID partnership will help to offer an official source of truth for Valorant data, and Riot Games works with agencies to monitor all official matches for potential integrity risks.

4) The VDP is a critical part of the VCT ecosystem. Enabling access to authorized data plays a crucial role in ensuring the longevity and expansion of the VCT ecosystem. The VDP has been built to make official VCT in-game data accessible to the broader ecosystem.

Access was initially provided to VCT professional teams to ensure that the needs of VDP users are being met, with plans to expand access to more teams and partners in the future.

5) The VDP is still in development. While the Data Portal has been launched, it is still in development. The platform is available to professional teams to test and provide feedback. More data is expected to evolve as more features are added. The ultimate goal is to create a comprehensive platform to help the teams improve their performance and make better decisions based on data-driven insights.

The VDP is an exciting development for the game's esports. The platform offers a new level of access to in-game data, which could help professional teams to improve their performance and make more informed decisions.

As the platform continues to evolve, it is expected to become an essential part of the VCT ecosystem, helping to ensure the integrity of the sport and promote sustainable growth.

