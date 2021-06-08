Wildcard Gaming crowned the champion of the Valorant Oceania Tour 2021: Stage 2 Finals

Wildcard Gaming has been crowned champions of the Valorant Oceania Tour 2021: Stage 2 Finals. They defeated Order in the Grand Finals to claim the title.

Wildcard Gaming reached the Grand Final after beating Order in the Upper-Bracket final by a 2-1 scoreline.

Order dropped to the Lower-Bracket after losing against Wildcard Gaming in the Upper-Bracket Final. But they found their way back to the Grand Finals to set up a rematch after beating Mc BTS Mac in the Lower Bracket Final.

The two teams faced each other in the Grand Finals, and Wildcard Gaming clinched a hard-fought victory over their opposition.

We are done! VOT Stage 02 is over!



Congratulations to @Wildcard_GG who are crowned the VALORANT Oceania Tour Stage 02 Champions!



They took down our reigning champs to walk away with the title, $4,000 AUD, & 100 points towards the OCE Championship! #VOT | #OceaniaTour pic.twitter.com/I1U35jSCfa — LPL Play (@LPL_Play) June 6, 2021

Wildcard Gaming vs Order: Grand Finals - Valorant Oceania Tour 2021: Stage 2 Finals

Wildcard Gaming and Order faced each other in a best-of-five tie in the Grand Finals of the Valorant Oceania Tour 2021: Stage 2 Finals.

The sequence of five Valorant maps that were selected for the final following the map veto process was:

Bind

Icebox

Split

Haven

Ascent

Map 1: Bind

Wildcard Gaming started the game as the attackers and secured 7 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Order secured 4 rounds. However, Wildcard Gaming secured 6 more rounds in their favor and took the lead in the tie.

Wildcard Gaming 13-9 Order

Map 2: Icebox

Wildcard Gaming started the game as the aggressors on Icebox and dominated the first half, securing 9 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Order secured 4 rounds for themselves. However, Wildcard Gaming secured 4 more rounds and took a comprehensive lead in the tie.

Wildcard Gaming 13-7 Order

Map 3: Split

Wildcard Gaming completely dominated the first half on Split as the defenders and secured all 12 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Order secured the first 2 rounds. However, Wildcard Gaming secured one more round, winning the tie and the championship by a 3-0 scoreline.

Wildcard Gaming 13-2 Order

WE HAVE OUR CHAMPIONS!! @Wildcard_GG absolutely destroy our reigning champs 3-0!!



🗺️13-9

🗺️13-7

🗺️13-2



Stage 02 comes to a close in dramatic fashion! What will Stage 02 hold?#VOT | #OceaniaTour pic.twitter.com/1ze8tWLREE — LPL Play (@LPL_Play) June 6, 2021

It was disappointing for Order to come so close, only to finish second in the Valorant Oceania Tour 2021: Stage 2 Finals. Meanwhile, Wildcard Gaming won the championship without losing a single match over the course of the competition.

