Wildcard Gaming crowned the champion of the Valorant Oceania Tour 2021: Stage 2 Finals

Wildcard Gaming has been crowned champions of the Valorant Oceania Tour 2021: Stage 2 Finals. They defeated Order in the Grand Finals to claim the title.
Wildcard Gaming reached the Grand Final after beating Order in the Upper-Bracket final by a 2-1 scoreline.
Order dropped to the Lower-Bracket after losing against Wildcard Gaming in the Upper-Bracket Final. But they found their way back to the Grand Finals to set up a rematch after beating Mc BTS Mac in the Lower Bracket Final.
The two teams faced each other in the Grand Finals, and Wildcard Gaming clinched a hard-fought victory over their opposition.
Wildcard Gaming vs Order: Grand Finals - Valorant Oceania Tour 2021: Stage 2 Finals
Wildcard Gaming and Order faced each other in a best-of-five tie in the Grand Finals of the Valorant Oceania Tour 2021: Stage 2 Finals.
The sequence of five Valorant maps that were selected for the final following the map veto process was:
- Bind
- Icebox
- Split
- Haven
- Ascent
Map 1: Bind
Wildcard Gaming started the game as the attackers and secured 7 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Order secured 4 rounds. However, Wildcard Gaming secured 6 more rounds in their favor and took the lead in the tie.
Wildcard Gaming 13-9 Order
Map 2: Icebox
Wildcard Gaming started the game as the aggressors on Icebox and dominated the first half, securing 9 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Order secured 4 rounds for themselves. However, Wildcard Gaming secured 4 more rounds and took a comprehensive lead in the tie.
Wildcard Gaming 13-7 Order
Map 3: Split
Wildcard Gaming completely dominated the first half on Split as the defenders and secured all 12 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Order secured the first 2 rounds. However, Wildcard Gaming secured one more round, winning the tie and the championship by a 3-0 scoreline.
Wildcard Gaming 13-2 Order
It was disappointing for Order to come so close, only to finish second in the Valorant Oceania Tour 2021: Stage 2 Finals. Meanwhile, Wildcard Gaming won the championship without losing a single match over the course of the competition.