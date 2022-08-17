Nivera Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Nabil Benrlitom, aka Nivera, entered Team Liquid's Valorant roster after Kryptix made his exit from the team. Formerly a professional CS:GO player, the Belgian prodigy decided to switch to Riot's tactical shooter after enduring a six-month bench period during his time at Team Vitality.
Team Liquid recently claimed a slot for themselves in the upcoming Valorant Champions 2022 after a triumphant EMEA LCQ phase. Although they didn't qualify for VCT 2022 through circuit points, they made sure to give their best at the Last Chance Qualifiers.
Interestingly, Nivera's first official Valorant tournament with Team Liquid was VCT 2021's Last Chance Qualifiers. Similar to 2022's events, Team Liquid won the Last Chance Qualifiers back then, making a wild card entry into the Valorant Champions 2021.
Nivera is undoubtedly one of the most popular players on the EMEA circuit, with fans and admirers all over the world. Many aspiring Valorant players want to mimic his in-game decision making, and above all, his strong gun play. Taking a look at his in-game settings may be a point where such fans can start.
All you need to know about Team Liquid Nivera's settings in Valorant
Nivera mostly plays the role of a Controller or an Initiator for his team. His most picked Agent appears to be Viper, followed by KAY/O and Breach. Nivera's performance in the previous EMEA LCQ Grand Final against M3C was impeccable, astonishing a myriad of fans with his clutches.
Nivera has not only mastered the art of maintaining his cool and decision-making, but has also figured out the best Valorant settings to suit his own playstyle. Players looking for a settings reference can read on to understand Nivera's preferences, as quoted by prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.173
- eDPI: 138.4
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair settings
Primary
- Color: White
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 2
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: F
- Use/Equip Ability 2: A
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Minimap settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Never
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1280 x 960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 4x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Peripherals
- Monitor: Alienware AW2521H
- Mouse: Razer DeathAdder Elite
- Mousepad: Corsair MM350 Champion Series
- Keyboard: Corsair K70 RGB
- Headset: Corsair HS80
PC Specs
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
Players can use the above information to figure out the best settings for their own builds. Having a pro player's settings to refer to usually makes finding the perfect settings for the game easier.