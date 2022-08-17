Nivera Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Nabil Benrlitom, aka Nivera, entered Team Liquid's Valorant roster after Kryptix made his exit from the team. Formerly a professional CS:GO player, the Belgian prodigy decided to switch to Riot's tactical shooter after enduring a six-month bench period during his time at Team Vitality.

Team Liquid recently claimed a slot for themselves in the upcoming Valorant Champions 2022 after a triumphant EMEA LCQ phase. Although they didn't qualify for VCT 2022 through circuit points, they made sure to give their best at the Last Chance Qualifiers.

Interestingly, Nivera's first official Valorant tournament with Team Liquid was VCT 2021's Last Chance Qualifiers. Similar to 2022's events, Team Liquid won the Last Chance Qualifiers back then, making a wild card entry into the Valorant Champions 2021.

Nivera is undoubtedly one of the most popular players on the EMEA circuit, with fans and admirers all over the world. Many aspiring Valorant players want to mimic his in-game decision making, and above all, his strong gun play. Taking a look at his in-game settings may be a point where such fans can start.

All you need to know about Team Liquid Nivera's settings in Valorant

Nivera mostly plays the role of a Controller or an Initiator for his team. His most picked Agent appears to be Viper, followed by KAY/O and Breach. Nivera's performance in the previous EMEA LCQ Grand Final against M3C was impeccable, astonishing a myriad of fans with his clutches.

Nivera @Nivera__ we qualified to Champions, 3-1 vs M3C ggwp really tough game we qualified to Champions, 3-1 vs M3C ggwp really tough game

Nivera has not only mastered the art of maintaining his cool and decision-making, but has also figured out the best Valorant settings to suit his own playstyle. Players looking for a settings reference can read on to understand Nivera's preferences, as quoted by prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.173

eDPI: 138.4

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair settings

Primary

Color: White

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 2

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: F

Use/Equip Ability 2: A

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Minimap settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Never

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1280 x 960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 4x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Peripherals

Monitor: Alienware AW2521H

Mouse: Razer DeathAdder Elite

Mousepad: Corsair MM350 Champion Series

Keyboard: Corsair K70 RGB

Headset: Corsair HS80

PC Specs

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

Players can use the above information to figure out the best settings for their own builds. Having a pro player's settings to refer to usually makes finding the perfect settings for the game easier.

