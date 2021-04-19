No invitation to Valorant’s pro 10 man's discord makes EliGE upset

Top Valorant players formed a pro 10 man’s discord, where Jonathan "EliGE" Jablonowski was not invited.
The pro 10 man’s discord was formed by Roy “StrongLegs” Ahad. He announced the news of Riot Games’ approval of the discord on April 15 via tweet. He also did a PSA (Public Service Announcement) for all the Valorant pros, to direct message them if they aren’t a part of it.
The top skilled Valorant players like Yassine “Subroza” Taoufik, Tyson “TenZ” Ngo, Ethan “Crunchy” Laker, and Ali “Myth” Kabbani were made a part of it. The pro 10 man’s discord also included the Cloud9 White members as well.
Recently, EliGE, a professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) player showed his disappointment with the discord admin,i.e, Roy. He replied to C9 White’s member, Melanie "meL" Capone’s tweet on the player’s hostile attitude towards the admin by saying,
“Well he is being super cringe power tripping cuz he was the first one that rushed to admin a discord. Hopefully, he relaxes a bit.”
Roy’s take on EliGE’s distress over the Valorant 10 man discord
After C9 MeL’s tweet, Roy announced the withdrawal of his name for the pro 10 man’s discord.
There has been a lot of misinformation that has over-flown over the internet. A Reddit user, u/EsportsConnoisseur posted on the r/ValorantComeptitive subreddit about the incident. He also posted C9 MeL’s tweet, along with EliGE’s reply. The Valorant community placed their opinions on the tread.
To avoid the flow of such false narratives, Roy took the matter into his hands and set things up. He also commented on the thread. He said:
“I’m just going to address this situation and clarify a lot of misinformation being spread in here like wildfire. My core philosophy when I created the discord was to connect all the pros from different titles into 1 platform since the top of the NA scene was extremely divided and clique-y. My 3 tenets were: fair, equal opportunity, and as competitive as possible. When I first made the server it didn’t have “tiers”. Anyone who was in the discord could simply play.”
Referring to the “tier” system in the pro 10 man discord, MeL also tweeted about C9 White’s tier position in it. She confirmed C9 White not to be in Tier 1 section, as they don’t meet the qualification.
Later, in a reply to her tweet, she mentioned the false information and the attacks that were made on the discord admin.