No Namers vs Cerberus Esports: VCT 2022 APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group-A Elimination-tie prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

No Namers and Cerberus Esports are ready to face each other in the Elimination tie of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group-A. The two teams will go up in a best-of-three series today to keep their hopes alive in the competition.

No Namers and Cerberus Esports both lost their first games in the group against Boom Esports and Made In Thailand, respectively. Hence, both teams are currently in the Loser Bracket and are just one loss away from elimination.

No Namers and Cerberus Esports: Who will keep their hopes alive in the VCT 2022 APAC Stage-1 Challengers?

Both teams are pumped ahead of the crucial game and ready to deliver their best performances to stay in the competition.

Prediction

Based on recent performances from both sides, No Namers has a higher chance of winning the series today. The team has shown their capabilities in the Play-Ins and also in the match against Boom Esports. No Namers' strategic playstyle with their mechanical prowess can be instrumental in today's game as well.

However, the defeat against Made In Thailand could be an alarming sign for Cerberus Esports. They can learn from the mistakes they've made in the previous match and re-think their strategies ahead of the match against No Namers. If they successfully do so, Cerberus Esports could take the match in their favor.

Head-to-heads

It will be the first face-to-face battle between the two sides. It will be interesting to see who comes out victorious in their first meeting.

Recent results

No Namers has won only two of their last five games. Cerberus Esports has lost only once in their last five games in all competitions.

No Namers and Cerberus Esports recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineup

No Namers:

Felipe Skye Lim

DxN

Shun

Rodman "Vera" Yap

Pierre "Tempz" Heng

Cerberus Esports:

Châu Hoàn Thiện "Akashi" Nhân

Quốc "Redneval" Khánh

Nguyễn Anh Minh "Daicute" Thông

Nguyễn Trung "Lok1" Tín

Ngô Trường "Kishi" Huy

When and where to watch

The match between No Namers and Cerberus Esports in the VCT APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group Stage will be streamed live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on March 18 from 9.00 am IST

