NRG Esports vs Leviatán - VCT Americas League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT Americas League has finally begun, with ten franchised teams from North America, Latin America, and Brazil competing against each other. In a similar fashion to the other region's leagues, the Americas league will have two stages. The first will be the Regular Season, and the top six teams will make it to the Playoffs. The Playoffs are where the top three teams will qualify for Masters Tokyo.

Viewers were treated to some thrilling matches on Day 2. The first matchup was between LOUD and MIBR, with MIBR giving LOUD a tough challenge, resulting in a closely contested BO3 (Best of Three) series. However, LOUD emerged victorious with a 2-1 scoreline. The next match was between Cloud9 and Evil Geniuses, and Cloud9's new roster dominated the series, winning 2-0.

NRG Esports vs Leviatán - Who will win this matchup between NA and LATAM at VCT Americas League?

Predictions

Following franchising, NRG Esports changed their roster completely as they brought in the OpTic Gaming core and the EMEA player ardiis from FPX (FunPlus Phoenix). This new iteration, alongside s0m from the previous roster, had a great performance at VCT LOCK//IN.

On the other hand, Leviatán had a few changes of their own as they got players from KRU Esports and FURIA. The team also had an incredible showing at VCT LOCK//IN.

Predicting the winner for this matchup at Americas is difficult since both these teams have performed really well on the regional and international stages. Their recent performances at LOCK//IN were quite similar as both teams were knocked out just before the Playoffs.

Head-to-head

Both these teams have never faced each other before.

Recent results

NRG Esports' last match was against the Brazilian superteam, LOUD at VCT LOCK//IN. NRG made it a very close series but eventually lost 1-2 and was knocked out of the tournament.

Leviatán's last match was against the EMEA team, NAVI. Leviatán made it a very close first map but was absolutely dominated by NAVI in the second, making them lose the series by 0-2.

Potential lineups

NRG Esports

Austin "crashies" Roberts

Ardis "ardiis" Svarenieks

Victor "Victor" Wong

Pujan "FNS" Mehta

Sam "s0m" Oh

Leviatán

Agustin "nzr" Ibarra

Vicente "Tacolila" Compagnon

Robert "Mazino" Rivas

Francisco "kiNgg" Aravena

Fabian "Shyy" Usnayo

When and where to watch

Viewers can watch this matchup on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Americas. Alternatively, they can also tune into the watch parties that are conducted by pro players and streamers. The matchup will take place on Monday, April 3 at 12 pm PST/ 9 pm CEST/ 12:30 am IST (the next day).

