NRG Esports vs Leviatán - VCT Americas League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

By Sneh Jadhav
Modified Apr 03, 2023 14:10 IST
NRG Esports vs Leviatán at VCT Americas League 2023 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The VCT Americas League has finally begun, with ten franchised teams from North America, Latin America, and Brazil competing against each other. In a similar fashion to the other region's leagues, the Americas league will have two stages. The first will be the Regular Season, and the top six teams will make it to the Playoffs. The Playoffs are where the top three teams will qualify for Masters Tokyo.

Day 2 of #VCTAmericas is officially done!It was another incredible day of matches as @LOUDgg and @C9VAL earn their first wins of the season!Tune in tomorrow at 12PM PT for more awesome VALORANT 🔥 https://t.co/4GroJ9eTkE

Viewers were treated to some thrilling matches on Day 2. The first matchup was between LOUD and MIBR, with MIBR giving LOUD a tough challenge, resulting in a closely contested BO3 (Best of Three) series. However, LOUD emerged victorious with a 2-1 scoreline. The next match was between Cloud9 and Evil Geniuses, and Cloud9's new roster dominated the series, winning 2-0.

NRG Esports vs Leviatán - Who will win this matchup between NA and LATAM at VCT Americas League?

Brace yourself for the arrival of the titans of VALORANT. Who will stand above the others as the true powerhouse of #VCTAmericas?All eyes on us starting April 1st, 12PM PT.Saturday, Sunday, & MondayLive at 📺 valorantesports.com https://t.co/mqzDWkfU7p

Predictions

Following franchising, NRG Esports changed their roster completely as they brought in the OpTic Gaming core and the EMEA player ardiis from FPX (FunPlus Phoenix). This new iteration, alongside s0m from the previous roster, had a great performance at VCT LOCK//IN.

On the other hand, Leviatán had a few changes of their own as they got players from KRU Esports and FURIA. The team also had an incredible showing at VCT LOCK//IN.

Predicting the winner for this matchup at Americas is difficult since both these teams have performed really well on the regional and international stages. Their recent performances at LOCK//IN were quite similar as both teams were knocked out just before the Playoffs.

El calor latino llegó a Los Ángeles 🇺🇸Los esperamos este Lunes para representar a Latinoamérica#SomosLatam🌎 #BeLeviatán🐉 https://t.co/GPbJBkciuH

Head-to-head

Both these teams have never faced each other before.

Recent results

NRG Esports' last match was against the Brazilian superteam, LOUD at VCT LOCK//IN. NRG made it a very close series but eventually lost 1-2 and was knocked out of the tournament.

Bring the energy. Build our legacy. NRG VALORANT RETURNS: TOMORROW https://t.co/8a3yy7xJbZ

Leviatán's last match was against the EMEA team, NAVI. Leviatán made it a very close first map but was absolutely dominated by NAVI in the second, making them lose the series by 0-2.

Potential lineups

NRG Esports

  • Austin "crashies" Roberts
  • Ardis "ardiis" Svarenieks
  • Victor "Victor" Wong
  • Pujan "FNS" Mehta
  • Sam "s0m" Oh

Leviatán

  • Agustin "nzr" Ibarra
  • Vicente "Tacolila" Compagnon
  • Robert "Mazino" Rivas
  • Francisco "kiNgg" Aravena
  • Fabian "Shyy" Usnayo

When and where to watch

Viewers can watch this matchup on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Americas. Alternatively, they can also tune into the watch parties that are conducted by pro players and streamers. The matchup will take place on Monday, April 3 at 12 pm PST/ 9 pm CEST/ 12:30 am IST (the next day).

Edited by Siddharth Satish
