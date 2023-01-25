Ardiis is a professional Valorant player from Latvia who is currently competing for NRG. Known for his impeccable skills, he's deployed as the Duelist for his team.

Riot Games has provided a prestigious platform for many talented players to showcase their skills and mechanical prowess. As a result, Ardiis has managed to secure his legacy and garnered a huge fan base.

He has played exceptionally well in various tournaments and helped his team secure fourth position in VCT Champions 2022 and first in VCT 2022: Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen.

Ardiis Valorant settings, crosshair, peripherals, keybinds, and more

Ardiis has a background in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and has represented organizations like Endpoint, Fierce Esports, and London Esports over the course of his CS:GO career.

He switched from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive to Valorant in 2020 and began his professional journey with Fish123. This period was short-lived, as he joined G2 Esports and continued on the roster for a year.

Ardiis soon rose in popularity and continued building his legacy in Valorant by joining Team Heretics. A month later, he was moved to an inactive position but remained on the roster until December 2021. He then switched to FunPlus Phoenix and became an integral piece of its success.

Professional players practice for hours to hone their skills and deliver immaculate performances in tournaments. Here are all the settings and peripherals that Ardiis uses in Valorant.

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.27

eDPI: 216

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Crosshair Color: #FFFFFF

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 3

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer lines

Show Outer Lines: On

Outer Line Length: 2

Outer Line Thickness: 1

Outer Line Offset: 1

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: E

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: V

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.85

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x

Anisotropic Filtering: 2x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: AOC AG251FZ2E

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Magenta

Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard

Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset

Mousepad: Artisan FX Hien Soft

PC specs

CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080

With these settings and ample practice, players can hope to replicate Ardiis’ success. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more Valorant settings.

Poll : 0 votes