Ardiis is a professional Valorant player from Latvia who is currently competing for NRG. Known for his impeccable skills, he's deployed as the Duelist for his team.
Riot Games has provided a prestigious platform for many talented players to showcase their skills and mechanical prowess. As a result, Ardiis has managed to secure his legacy and garnered a huge fan base.
He has played exceptionally well in various tournaments and helped his team secure fourth position in VCT Champions 2022 and first in VCT 2022: Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen.
Ardiis Valorant settings, crosshair, peripherals, keybinds, and more
Ardiis has a background in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and has represented organizations like Endpoint, Fierce Esports, and London Esports over the course of his CS:GO career.
He switched from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive to Valorant in 2020 and began his professional journey with Fish123. This period was short-lived, as he joined G2 Esports and continued on the roster for a year.
Ardiis soon rose in popularity and continued building his legacy in Valorant by joining Team Heretics. A month later, he was moved to an inactive position but remained on the roster until December 2021. He then switched to FunPlus Phoenix and became an integral piece of its success.
Professional players practice for hours to hone their skills and deliver immaculate performances in tournaments. Here are all the settings and peripherals that Ardiis uses in Valorant.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.27
- eDPI: 216
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Crosshair Color: #FFFFFF
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer lines
- Show Outer Lines: On
- Outer Line Length: 2
- Outer Line Thickness: 1
- Outer Line Offset: 1
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: E
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: V
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.85
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 2x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Peripherals
- Monitor: AOC AG251FZ2E
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Magenta
- Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset
- Mousepad: Artisan FX Hien Soft
PC specs
- CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080
With these settings and ample practice, players can hope to replicate Ardiis' success.