NRG Esports vs LOUD - VCT Americas League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT Americas League commenced with its matches in Week 7. The franchised teams from NA, LATAM, and Brazil have been competing to stay in the top six in the table to make it to the Playoffs. So far, only LOUD and Cloud9 have secured their spot for the next Stage. Week 7 Day 2 has two matches lined up, and one of them is between NA's NRG Esports and the Brazilian team LOUD.

Week 7 Day 1 had two matchups. The first one between 100 Thieves and FURIA was a close one. The former won the latter's map pick, whereas the latter won the second. On the decider map, Haven, the American team was able to win the BO3 series 2-1.

The second matchup between Evil Geniuses and MIBR was a complete washout. Evil Geniuses dominated as they won the BO3 series 0-2.

NRG Esports vs LOUD - Which team will come out on top in this rivalry at the VCT Americas League?

Predictions

NRG Esports had an incredible performance at VCT LOCK//IN as they won two series and even had a great face off against LOUD before being eliminated. They had a slow start but have picked up in these crucial weeks of the Regular Season. So far, they have won four out of their seven matches in the league.

LOUD has been a dominant force in the VCT Americas League. They have beaten every team they've faced. LOUD has won all seven matches so far and has secured their spot in the Playoffs.

Predicting the winner for this matchup is difficult as both these teams are capable of winning and have always pushed each other to the absolute limit. Given their track record in the Americas League, LOUD's chances of winning are higher. However, viewers can expect this to be an extremely close encounter.

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other once before at VCT LOCK//IN. LOUD won the BO3 series 2-1.

Recent results

NRG Esports' most recent match in the VCT Americas League was against FURIA where they won the BO3 series by 2-1.

LOUD won their last match in the Americas League against 100 Thieves by a 2-0 scoreline.

Potential Lineups

NRG Esports

Pujan " FiNESSE " Mehta (IGL)

" Mehta (IGL) Sam " s0m " Oh

" Oh Austin " crashies " Roberts

" Roberts Ardis " ardiis " Svarenieks

" Svarenieks Victor " Victor " Wong

" Wong Chet "Chet" Singh (Coach)

LOUD

Erick " aspas " Santos

" Santos Felipe " Less " Basso

" Basso Matias " Saadhak " Delipetro (IGL)

" Delipetro (IGL) Cauan " cauanzin " Pereira

" Pereira Arthur " tuyz " Vieira

" Vieira Daniel "fRoD" Montaner (Coach)

When and where to watch

Valorant enthusiasts can watch this match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Americas League. Viewers can also tune into the watch parties organized by streamers and pro players. The match will take place on Sunday, May 14, at 3 pm PST/ 12 pm CET/ 3:30 am IST (next day).

