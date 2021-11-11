NRG Ethos Valorant settings: All about his mouse sensitivity, keybinds, crosshair, and peripherals

Apart from unique game mechanics, Valorant is driven by highly skilled content creators with no fear of stepping up their game with sheer skills and dedication.

Ethos is a content creator playing under the American esports organization NRG and shows his potential in the game with his extraordinary skills. The streamer is loved by his fans for not only his skills in Valorant, but also the entertainment he provides to his viewers.

However, there are times when fans and gamers alike are curious about knowing the professional streamer’s in-game settings and try to replicate that. This article will give an in-depth guide to Ethos’ Valorant configuration and more.

Settings used by Ethos in Valorant

All the data reflected in the article has been taken from prosettings.net and Ethos’s video on his in-game settings. The current settings and configuration of the stream are as follows:

Ethos’s Valorant mouse settings:

DPI: 400

400 Game Sensitivity: 0.69

0.69 Scope Sensitivity Multiplier: 0.69

0.69 Mouse Polling Rate: 1000 Hz

1000 Hz Windows Mouse Sensitivity: 6

6 EDPI (Game Sensitivity*DPI): 276 (Professional range from 200 to 400)

Ethos’s Ability Keybinds for Valorant:

Ability 1: Q

Q Ability 2: V

V Ability 3: C

C Ultimate: X

X Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Use Object: F

F Primary Weapon: 1

1 Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Melee Weapon: 3

3 Spike: 5

Ethos’s Crosshair settings for Valorant:

Crosshair Color: Cyan

Cyan Outlines: On

On Outline Opacity: 1

1 Outline Thickness: 1

1 Center Dot: Off

Off Center Dot Opacity: 0

0 Center Dot Thickness: 0

0 Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 3

3 Inner Line Thickness: 1

1 Inner Line Offset: 3

3 Outer Line Opacity: 0

0 Outer Line Length: 0

0 Outer Line Thickness: 0

0 Outer Line Offset: 0

Ethos’s Valorant Graphics Settings:

Resolution: 1920*1080

1920*1080 Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked

Unlocked Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2X

MSAA 2X Anisotropic Filtering: 4X

4X Improve Clarity: Off

Off Bloom: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off FPP Shadows: Off

Ethos’s Valorant Map Settings:

Orientation: Rotate/ Based on Side

Rotate/ Based on Side Keep Player Centered: On

On Minimap Size: 1.1

1.1 Minimap Zoom: 0.669

0.669 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Always

Peripherals used by Ethos:

Monitor: BenQ XL2546

BenQ XL2546 Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black

Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black Mousepad: Zowie G-SR-SE

Zowie G-SR-SE Keyboard: Ducky MIYA Pro

Headset:

