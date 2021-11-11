NRG Ethos Valorant settings: All about his mouse sensitivity, keybinds, crosshair, and peripherals

Apart from unique game mechanics, Valorant is driven by highly skilled content creators with no fear of stepping up their game with sheer skills and dedication.
Ethos is a content creator playing under the American esports organization NRG and shows his potential in the game with his extraordinary skills. The streamer is loved by his fans for not only his skills in Valorant, but also the entertainment he provides to his viewers.
However, there are times when fans and gamers alike are curious about knowing the professional streamer’s in-game settings and try to replicate that. This article will give an in-depth guide to Ethos’ Valorant configuration and more.
Settings used by Ethos in Valorant
All the data reflected in the article has been taken from prosettings.net and Ethos’s video on his in-game settings. The current settings and configuration of the stream are as follows:
Ethos’s Valorant mouse settings:
- DPI: 400
- Game Sensitivity: 0.69
- Scope Sensitivity Multiplier: 0.69
- Mouse Polling Rate: 1000 Hz
- Windows Mouse Sensitivity: 6
- EDPI (Game Sensitivity*DPI): 276 (Professional range from 200 to 400)
Ethos’s Ability Keybinds for Valorant:
- Ability 1: Q
- Ability 2: V
- Ability 3: C
- Ultimate: X
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Spacebar
- Use Object: F
- Primary Weapon: 1
- Secondary Weapon: 2
- Melee Weapon: 3
- Spike: 5
Ethos’s Crosshair settings for Valorant:
- Crosshair Color: Cyan
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
- Center Dot Opacity: 0
- Center Dot Thickness: 0
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 3
- Outer Line Opacity: 0
- Outer Line Length: 0
- Outer Line Thickness: 0
- Outer Line Offset: 0
Ethos’s Valorant Graphics Settings:
- Resolution: 1920*1080
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2X
- Anisotropic Filtering: 4X
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- FPP Shadows: Off
Ethos’s Valorant Map Settings:
- Orientation: Rotate/ Based on Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.669
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Peripherals used by Ethos:
- Monitor: BenQ XL2546
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black
- Mousepad: Zowie G-SR-SE
- Keyboard: Ducky MIYA Pro
Headset:
- Unknown