Top 5 Valorant streamers to follow

Valorant, the 5v5 tactical shooter game by Riot Games, has gained tremendous popularity globally, and streamers have played a huge role in making this happen.

Professional players and streamers have shifted to Valorant from other games like CS: GO, Overwatch, Apex Legends and more. The Valorant community has also expanded drastically within a span of almost a year. Many popular streamers and content creators have picked up Valorant and garnered a large audience on various streaming platforms like Twitch and YouTube.

Many Valorant players prefer to watch and learn from some popular streamers' insane gameplays. Here is a list of the top five Valorant streamers that players can follow to watch some amazing gameplays.

5 Best Valorant Streamers

5) ShahZaM

Shahzeb "ShahZaM" Khan (Image via Sentinels)

American Professional Valorant Player Shahzeb "Shaha" Khan is currently the IGL (In-Game Leader) for Sentinels. They recently won the VCT 2021: Stage 2 Masters - Reykjavík.

ShahZaM was previously a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) player but later shifted to Valorant last year. Apart from being a professional esports player, he is also seen streaming on Twitch quite often and interacting with the viewers.

Twitch: 774K followers

YouTube: 139K subscribers

4) Wardell

Matthew "Wardell" Yu (Image via HLTV.ORG)

Matthew "Wardell" Yu, the Canadian professional player, is part of TSM’s Valorant roster. The former CS: GO player switched to Valorant in April 2020.

Wardell is known for his fast flick sniping skills in Valorant and has done wonders with the Operator. The player has sharp shooting aim in the game. He often streams on Twitch, and has got a huge audience there. One can surely watch him out for executing his CS:GO skill set in Riot’s tactical shooter as well.

Twitch: 838K followers

YouTube: 322K subscribers

3) Hiko

Spencer "Hiko" Martin (Image via 100 Thieves)

After retiring from CS:GO in June 2020, Spencer "Hiko" Martin, started a career in Valorant. He is currently part of the 100 Thieves Valorant roster.

He is one of the finest Valorant streamers to understand the basics of Valorant’s in-game mechanics. One can find Hiko clutching and getting Aces quite often in his streams on Twitch.

Twitch: 1.5M followers

YouTube: 382K subscribers

2) TenZ

Tyson "TenZ" Ngo (Image via Colin Young-Wolff / Riot Games)

Professional Canadian Valorant player Tyson "Ten" Ngo is currently playing for Sentinels. He was previously a part of the Cloud9 Blue’s Valorant roster.

His insane gameplays with Jett and sharp aims in the game are well-known. TenZ is one of the top players in the international Valorant esports scene.

Twitch: 1.6M followers

YouTube: 927K subscribers

1) Shroud

Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek (Image via Shroud)

Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek, the former CS:GO professional player, is right now one of the top Valorant streamers. However, Shroud is finally back on the global esports scene. He has a massive number of followers on both Twitch and YouTube

Shroud’s perfect aim and one-flick headshots make him one of the finest Valorant players.

Twitch: 9.4M followers

YouTube: 6.82M subscribers

Edited by Gautham Balaji