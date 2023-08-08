NRG vs Bilibili Gaming - Valorant Champions 2023 Group Stage: Predictions, livestream details, and more

Valorant Champions 2023 is currently in full swing in the heart of Los Angeles. A total of 16 teams are participating this year from different regions like EMEA, the Americas, and China. Fans can expect to see the participants demonstrate their skills, develop new tactics, and play some classic mind games throughout the tournament. All eyes are on the gleaming trophy and the handsome prize amount of $2,250,000.
NRG Esports and Bilibili Gaming will take the stage on the third day of Valorant Champions 2023. It is expected to be an interesting matchup, with both teams looking to secure a win.
NRG vs Bilibili Gaming: Who will win this Valorant Champions 2023 matchup?
Prediction
Due to NRG Esports’ consistently impressive performances in previous international tournaments, they are highly considered one of the favorites in Valorant Champions 2023. They have been a prevalent force in the NA scene and had a respectable run in VCT Masters Tokyo 2023 until they failed against the APAC powerhouse Paper Rex in a close matchup. In light of their previous performances, NRG Esports seems hungry to bring home a big trophy.
Bilibili Gaming is the underdog in this matchup, but they likely have some surprises in store. They were considered one of the biggest contenders from China, but they failed to qualify for the VCT Masters Tokyo 2023. However, they have made a long-awaited breakthrough by winning a spot in Valorant Champions 2023.
The team previously made it to the top two in both the China Qualifier and FGC Act 2, but they lost to another dominant team in the scene, EDward Gaming. Considering their ability to maintain a winning streak during the FGC Act 2 tournament, they definitely have the potential to take on big names in the Valorant scene. Champions 2023 will be another opportunity for them to showcase their skills.
In the matchup against Bilibili Gaming, NRG Esports has the upper hand since it’ll be Bilibili's first match in an international tournament. Because of this, the scales are tipped in NRG’s favor. However, Bilibili isn’t a team that can be taken for granted, and if NRG makes any mistakes, they will be sure to capitalize on the opportunity.
Head to head
As this will be the first-ever match between NRG Esports and Bilibili Gaming, there is no previous data to consider.
Recent results
NRG Esports lost their previous match 1-2 against Paper Rex in the VCT Masters Tokyo 2023 and placed fourth in the tournament.
Bilibili Gaming’s latest result ended in a 1-3 loss to EDward Gaming in the Grand Final of VCT China Qualifier 2023.
Expected roster
NRG
- Pujan “FiNESSE” Mehta (IGL)
- Sam “sOm” Oh
- Victor “Victor” Wong
- Austin “crashies” Roberts
- Ardis “ardiis” Svarenieks
- Alan “ethos” Ruan (Substitute)
- Chet “Chet” Singh (Head Coach)
Bilibili Gaming
- Wang “Yosemite” Lei
- Li “rin” Le Wei
- Liu “Knight” Yuxiang
- Zhong “Biank” Jian-Fei
- Wang “whzy” Hao Zhe
- Lu “Kai” Zhi Nan (Substitute)
- Yu “LostMe” Jun (Substitute)
- Wang “Jexen” Lin Xiao (Head Coach)
Livestream details
VCT fans around the world can watch this opening match of Group C between NRG and Bilbili Gaming live on Valorant’s official Youtube and Twitch channels. Well-known streamers like Tarik, AverageJonas, Kydae, etc. will also be hosting watch parties.
The match is scheduled for August 8, 2023, at 12 pm PDT / 9 pm CEST / 12:30 am IST (next day). You can also connect your Riot Account to Twitch to receive some premium drops.
Poll : Who will Win This Match
NRG Esports
Bilibili Gaming
1 votes