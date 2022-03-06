NRG vs Knights: Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 NA Stage 1 Challengers 1 Group Stage Day 11 Predictions

NRG Esports and Knights will face Day 11 of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 NA Stage 1 Challengers 1 in the Group Stage.

Both Valorant teams are seeded into Group B in the tournaments, with the Knights standing fourth and NRG in sixth position on the group's scoreboard. The two teams will compete in a best-of-three series to climb the Group-B scoreboard. Only the top four teams from each group would get into the playoffs.

VALORANT Champions Tour NA @valesports_na Week 4 of the Stage 1 #VCTChallengersNA Main Event is almost here, check out this week's schedule so you can catch all your favorite teams! Week 4 of the Stage 1 #VCTChallengersNA Main Event is almost here, check out this week's schedule so you can catch all your favorite teams! https://t.co/EtNDRDzQD5

Later from the Playoffs, only the top two teams will qualify for the VCT Stage 1 Masters. Thus, there will be intense competition among the teams to remain at the top of the scoreboard.

NRG vs Knights: Who will win in Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 NA Challengers 1 Group Stage?

Predictions

Considering both teams' recent performances, the Knights have a better chance of taking down NRG Esports. However, NRG could defeat the Knights in their past encounters against them. Thus, the match can be challenging for both teams as there will be head-to-head competition.

It will be difficult to determine before the match starts, but the Knights will be in better form than NRG. Thus, if played well with solid composition and strategy, the Knights can easily win the series.

Head-to-head

The two teams have encountered each other twice before, in the VCT North America Stage 1 Challengers and Nerd Street Gamers Winter Championship - Finals. Both times, NRG was successful in taking the Knights down.

Recent match results

NRG has not won in the last four matches played out of five. At the same time, the Knights have only won two out of their previous five games played. The Knights were able to take down Rise in their last match of the tournament.

Potential Lineups

NRG Esports

Sam "s0m" Oh

Daniel "eeiu" Vucenovic

Bradley "ANDROID" Fodor

Ian "tex" Botsch

James "hazed" Cobb

Knights

Damion "XXiF" Cook

Ashton "Frosty" Rakoske

Joseph "ban" Seungmin Oh

Logan "skuba" Jenkins

Amgalan "Genghsta" Nemekhbayar

When and where to watch

Fans can enjoy the VCT 2022 NA Challengers Group Stage match between NRG Esports and Knights live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channel on March 6 from 5.30 AM IST onwards.

