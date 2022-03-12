NRG vs Rise: Valorant Champions Tour 2022 NA Stage 1 Challengers Group Stage predictions, head-to-head and more

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 North America Stage 1 Challengers 1 will witness the clash between NRG and Rise in Week 5.
NRG have not won a single in the tournament, whereas Rise stands at 1 win and 4 losses. Currently, Rise holds the fifth rank, followed by NRG holding the sixth and last rank on Group B's scoreboard.
Only four teams from each of the two groups qualify for the VCT 2022 North America Stage 1 Challengers 1 Playoffs to later make it to the VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters happening in Reykjavik.
Who will win between NRG and Rise in the Valorant Champions Tour 2022 NA Stage 1 Challengers 1 Group Stage match?
Predictions
NRG and Rise will face each other for the third time. Considering the recent performances of both teams, Rise has a better success rate. Thus, this increases Rise's chances of winning the match against NRG.
However, in their most recent encounter, NRG gained a victory against Rise. If NRG comes back stronger in the tournament, they can still defeat them.
Head-to-head
Both Valorant teams have encountered each other twice in the past. In 2020, Rise was able to take down NRG for the first time in Knights Before Xmas. Later, recently in VCT 2022 NA Stage 1 Challengers 1 Open Qualifiers, NRG defeated Rise.
Recent Matches
NRG has not won a single match out of all the last five matches played. Whereas Rise won only two against OpTic Gaming and Built By Gamers in their previous five clashes.
Potential Lineup
NRG Esports
- Sam "s0m" Oh
- Daniel "eeiu" Vucenovic
- Bradley "ANDROID" Fodor
- Ian "tex" Botsch
- James "hazed" Cobb
Rise
- Ryan "Shanks" Ngo
- Phat "supamen" Le
- Kevin "POISED" Ngo
- Derrek "Derrek" Ha
- Jason "neptune" Tran
When and where to watch
The NRG vs Rise match at VCT 2022 NA Challengers Group Stage will be streamed live on the official Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channel on March 12 from 5.30 AM IST onwards. Fans can cheer for their favorite team virtually through the live stream.
