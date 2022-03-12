×
Create
Notifications

NRG vs Rise: Valorant Champions Tour 2022 NA Stage 1 Challengers Group Stage predictions, head-to-head and more

NRG vs Rise pre-match prediction of Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 North America Challengers (Image via Sportskeeda)
NRG vs Rise pre-match prediction of Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 North America Challengers (Image via Sportskeeda)
Pratiti Dhang
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Mar 12, 2022 02:16 AM IST
Feature

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 North America Stage 1 Challengers 1 will witness the clash between NRG and Rise in Week 5.

NRG have not won a single in the tournament, whereas Rise stands at 1 win and 4 losses. Currently, Rise holds the fifth rank, followed by NRG holding the sixth and last rank on Group B's scoreboard.

We've made some changes to our match schedule for Week 5 of the Stage 1 #VCTChallengersNA Main Event! Tune in tomorrow at 1PM PT! https://t.co/xdwS1RqEAi

Only four teams from each of the two groups qualify for the VCT 2022 North America Stage 1 Challengers 1 Playoffs to later make it to the VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters happening in Reykjavik.

Who will win between NRG and Rise in the Valorant Champions Tour 2022 NA Stage 1 Challengers 1 Group Stage match?

Predictions

NRG and Rise will face each other for the third time. Considering the recent performances of both teams, Rise has a better success rate. Thus, this increases Rise's chances of winning the match against NRG.

However, in their most recent encounter, NRG gained a victory against Rise. If NRG comes back stronger in the tournament, they can still defeat them.

Head-to-head

Both Valorant teams have encountered each other twice in the past. In 2020, Rise was able to take down NRG for the first time in Knights Before Xmas. Later, recently in VCT 2022 NA Stage 1 Challengers 1 Open Qualifiers, NRG defeated Rise.

Recent Matches

NRG has not won a single match out of all the last five matches played. Whereas Rise won only two against OpTic Gaming and Built By Gamers in their previous five clashes.

Week 4 of the Stage 1 #VCTChallengersNA Main Event was an absolute banger and we've got our Top 5 Plays of the Week to recap all the amazing highlights! https://t.co/ktbmNrDWg7

Potential Lineup

NRG Esports

  • Sam "s0m" Oh
  • Daniel "eeiu" Vucenovic
  • Bradley "ANDROID" Fodor
  • Ian "tex" Botsch
  • James "hazed" Cobb

Rise

  • Ryan "Shanks" Ngo
  • Phat "supamen" Le
  • Kevin "POISED" Ngo
  • Derrek "Derrek" Ha
  • Jason "neptune" Tran

When and where to watch

The NRG vs Rise match at VCT 2022 NA Challengers Group Stage will be streamed live on the official Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channel on March 12 from 5.30 AM IST onwards. Fans can cheer for their favorite team virtually through the live stream.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Who will win?

NRG

Rise

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी