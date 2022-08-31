OpTic Gaming at VCT Champions 2022: Istanbul - Analysis, upcoming matchups, and more

The VCT Champions 2022 is scheduled to start on August 31 and continue until September 18. The Champions event will take place in Istanbul, Turkey, and will be accompanied by a massive crowd of fans live.

Sixteen of the world’s best Valorant teams will be going against each other in VCT Champions 2022 for the title of Valorant Champions Istanbul. All the teams are undoubtedly elites in their class and are now prepared to show the world why they deserve to pick up the trophy of VCT Champions Istanbul.

One of the qualifying teams is OpTic Gaming. They are one of the fan favorites in the tournament and have secured their spot among the top 16 teams in the world. They secured the champion's position in VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik and third place in VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen.

OpTic Gaming at VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul

OpTic Gaming has some of the top-tier and fan-favorite players on their roster. Having a spectacular grasp on Valorant, OpTic Gaming has shown up big on multiple occasions. Be it team performance or individual gameplay, OpTic Gaming excels in surgically dissecting their enemy teams` strategy and counter-attacking.

They have one of the most fluid gameplays among the top sixteen elite teams in the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul tournament. The agility and decision-making of the entire team make them one of the most formidable opponents on the world stage.

Rosters

OpTic Gaming

Pujan “FNS” Mehta (IGL)

Jaccob “Yay” Whiteaker

Victor “Victor” Wong

Austin “Crashies” Roberts

Jimmy “Marved” Nguyen

Chet Singh (Head Coach)

Team Analysis

OpTic Gaming is one of the most successful teams in the North American region. The team was formed in February 2022. They acquired the roster of Team Envy and started their journey in the VCT 2022 event. They have been going on a consistent spree to win it ever since.

Pujan “FNS” Mehta

Pujan "FNS" Mehta stats (Image via the spike.gg)

FNS is the current in-game leader for OpTic Gaming. He is seated in the Initiator role for his team. Managing the team and understanding what needs to be done to win a round, FNS has all the qualities needed to be a leader.

Proper communication and execution of plans has made his team in the event one that cannot be easily stopped if they start steam-rolling over the map. Showing up with an Average Combat Score of 180 and a First Blood Success Rate of 47%, FNS has excellent mechanical skills and his grip on his role.

Jaccob “Yay” Whitaker

Jaccob "Yay" Whitaker stats (Image via the spike.gg)

Yay is an exceptional player who rarely misses his shots. Currently playing the role of a Sentinel for his team, Yay is exceptionally good at playing Chamber. His crisp and deadly aim has made a name for Yay and discourages enemy teams from peeking angles.

Turning impossible rounds into favorable ones for OpTic Gaming, Yay has become a globally loved and respected Valorant player. With an insane ACS of 250 and an FBSR of 61%, Yay is not someone you want to see on the other side of the map.

Jimmy “Marved” Nguyen

Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen stats (Image via thespike.gg)

Marved is best known for his role as the Controller player of OpTic Gaming. Exceptionally skilled in using his Agent utilities, Marved can create a clear path for the execution of strategies. He has mastered the method of showing his presence on the entire map while still aiding his team.

Marved excels at following through with multiple strategies and situations all at once. He has a sky-high ACS of 213 and an FBSR of 50%, complementing his mechanical prowess in the game as well

Victor “Victor” Wong

Victor "Victor" Wong stats (Image via thespike.gg)

Victor plays the role of a Duelist for his team. Frequently visiting Agents like Neon, Raze, and Jett, the Victor, is the explosive firepower who usually tries taking first contact with the enemy team. His fearless and confident attitude and his ability to dismantle enemy defenses make him a force that no one can overlook.

With a spectacular ACS of 229 and an FBSR of 53%, Victor can demolish any team`s dreams to take head-on fights with him.

Austin “Crashies” Roberts

Austin "Crashies" Roberts stats (Image via thespike.gg)

Crashies is a highly talented player and has been showing up big in the VCT 2022 event. Playing the role of Initiator for his team, Crashies is not afraid to take the first step should someone ask him to.

He has truly integrated into his role and pointed out why it is crucial to understand the Agent you are playing. Crashies is nothing short of a genius in utilizing his Agent abilities. He has a high ACS of 208 and an FBSR of 52% and completes the team leaving no openings for enemies to poke in.

Recent performance of OpTic Gaming

OpTic saw a lot of recognition by securing positions in significant events and is one of the most respected and loved teams around the globe.

VCT 2022: North America Stage 1 Challengers: They secured 2nd position by losing 2-3 against The Guard.

They secured 2nd position by losing 2-3 against The Guard. VCT 2022: Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik: They secured 1st position and took the Champions position with an overwhelming 3-0 victory against LOUD.

They secured 1st position and took the Champions position with an overwhelming 3-0 victory against LOUD. VCT 2022: North America Stage 2 Challengers: They secured 2nd position by losing 1-3 against XSET.

They secured 2nd position by losing 1-3 against XSET. VCT 2022: Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen: They secured 3rd position losing 1-3 against FunPlus Pheonix.

Upcoming matches

OpTic Gaming is currently in Group B of the VCT Champions 2022 Group Stage, along with BOOM Esports, ZETA Division, and LOUD.

Their first match in the Group Stage against BOOM Esports scheduled on September 1 at 8:00 am PDT/ 5:00 pm CEST/ 8:30 pm IST.

