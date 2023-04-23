Orangutan vs Gods Reign Valorant Challengers South Asia Grand Finals: Predictions, where to watch, and more

After days of competitive matches, the Valorant Challengers South Asia Split 1 is nearing its conclusion. Only two teams, Orangutan and Gods Reign, remain in contention and are now set to face off in the Grand Finals on April 23, 2023. The winner of the match will not only claim the championship crown for the South Asian region but will also go back home $14,000 richer, with the runner-up team receiving $8,000.

The Grand Finals marks the end of Split 1 of the Valorant Challengers South Asia, which began with the Open Qualifier, followed by the League Stage and Playoffs.

Orangutan vs Gods Reign in Valorant Challengers South Asia Split 1

On the final day of Valorant Challengers South Asia Split 1, the Orangutan will face Gods Reign.

Predictions

Gods Reign have played good Valorant in the current league, even taking down one of the favorites, Velocity Gaming, in their rematch. They also bounced back after their surprise defeat against Reckoning Esports.

Orangutan has only dropped three maps in six matches, demonstrating their amazing coordination. However, the teams have not faced each other before, making this contest unpredictable. Nonetheless, considering their recent form and winning run, Orangutan has a slight edge.

Head-to-Head

Orangutan is yet to face Gods Reign in an official match.

Previous results

Despite some maps going down to the wire, Orangutan has displayed great form throughout the tournament and has not faced a loss. They defeated Lethal Esports, Aster Army, Medal Esports, and Reckoning Esports to qualify for the finals. The Indian powerhouse was clinical in their upper bracket run, taking down True Rippers and Reckoning Esports with a score of 2-0. As a result, they are on a six-game winning streak, which will undoubtedly boost the team's confidence ahead of this encounter.

On their road to the Grand Finals, Gods Reign has only lost two matches. Their first loss was against Velocity Gaming in the League Stage, and their second defeat came at the hands of Reckoning Esports in the Upper Round 1. In the playoffs, they defeated Velocity Gaming in the Lower Round before eclipsing the Aster Army and True Rippers in subsequent encounters.

Potential lineup for Orangutan vs Gods Reign

Orangutan

Sabyasachi "Antidote" Bose

Akram "Rawfiul" Virani

Rajiv "LeVi" Satpute

Jm “Tesseract” Ignacio

Azis "azys" Nandang

Gods Reign

Vibhor "vibhoRR" Vaid

Aman "Hoax" Yadav

Nick "tixx" Quinn

Kale "Autumn" Dunne

Simar "psydreams" Sethi

When and where to watch

Valorant fans can watch the Grand Finals contest between Orangutan and Gods Reign on NODWIN Gaming's Loco and YouTube channels. The match will be streamed in Hindi and English and is scheduled to commence at 8:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30) on April 23, 2023.

